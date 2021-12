Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Consumer prices rose 6.8% over the past year in the U.S., the highest number in nearly 4 decades, and an increase that typically reduces consumer purchasing power. Some workers are already feeling the pinch, but in an unexpected twist, many of the lowest-paid Americans received raises over the same time period that have mitigated the effects of inflation—at least for now.

