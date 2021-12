Kyle and JD get you ready for the next two San Jose Sharks games by getting a confidence level check on the team heading into match-ups with some of the hottest teams in the league. We then preview the Minnesota Wild game and why the Sharks will need to copy the blueprint of the Calgary Flames win (12:30) and finish off by talking about why the San Jose Sharks’ middle-six will be the key to the Dallas Stars game (21:30).

NHL ・ 23 HOURS AGO