There's no coming back to Hollywood for Jussie Smollett following his guilty verdicts at his hate crime hoax trial on Thursday, according to brand experts. The former "Empire" actor, who claimed to be attacked in Chicago in 2019, was found guilty on five of six charges of disorderly conduct for lying to police. He was acquitted on a sixth count of lying to a detective weeks after Smollett said he was attacked.

