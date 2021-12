As any Star Wars fan can tell you, some of the franchise's most treacherous characters are the ones audiences most connect with, which results in the saga spawning a number of beloved antiheroes, with Fennec Shand actor Ming-Na Wen recently detailing that her character in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett surely isn't one of the good guys, yet isn't one of the bad guys, either. As seen of both Shand and Fett in previous adventures, these characters might carry out deceptive and violent missions, yet they also stick to an established and questionable moral code. The Book of Boba Fett debuts on Disney+ on December 29th.

