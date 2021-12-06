Nick Bosa gets brutally honest on shocking 49ers loss to Seahawks

CINCINNATI — Here is how the 49ers (7-6) graded in Sunday night’s 26-23 win over the host Bengals (7-6): PASS OFFENSE: A. Brandon Aiyuk deserves top billing here for his game-winning grace and guts to score on a 12-yard touchdown pass with 1:53 remaining in overtime. The 49ers wouldn’t have been in that position if not for George Kittle’s tremendous outing (13 receptions, 15 targets, 151 yards and his sixth touchdown in six games). Jimmy Garoppolo overcame a near-interception in the fourth quarter and churned out a masterful overtime drive, completing all six passes for 77 yards, including a 25-yard shot to Jauan Jennings was the 49ers’ longest reception of the day. Garoppolo got sacked four times amid the fourth-quarter freefall, then everyone rallied up when needed in overtime.

NFL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO