ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

UPDATE 1-China's corn output rises 4.6% in 2021 on year -stats bureau

Agriculture Online
 7 days ago

(Recasts lead, adds background, details) Dec 6 (Reuters) - China's corn output rose 4.6% in 2021 from the previous year to stand at 272.6 million tonnes, the statistics bureau said on Monday. The annual official number came as the market closely watched the new corn crop in the...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat slips after earlier rebound, corn slightly down

BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged down on Monday, following a rebound of more than 1% in the previous trading session. Corn was also trading slightly lower while soybeans were slightly up. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 0.2%...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine 2021 grain harvest 98.6% complete at 84.17 mln T

KYIV, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms have harvested 84.17 million tonnes of grain from 98.6% of the sowing area, with the yield averaging 5.36 tonnes per hectare, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. The volume includes 32.4 million tonnes of wheat, 9.9 million tonnes of barley, 40 million tonnes...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat slips on supply concerns, corn slightly down

BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged down on Monday, as expectations of strong supply pressured the contract following a rebound of more than 1% in the previous trading session. Corn was also trading slightly lower, while soybeans snapped three sessions of gains. "The market is still working...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports rise 20.9% so far in 2021/22 to 28.3 mln T

KYIV, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 28.3 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, up almost 21% from the same stage a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. That included 15 million tonnes of wheat, 5 million tonnes of barley and 7.9...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huang#Reuters#The Statistics Bureau#Chinese#Agriculture Ministry
Agriculture Online

France says China agrees regional approach to pig disease and trade

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - France has signed an agreement with China to ensure pork trade can continue even if outbreaks of African swine fever occur, France's finance ministry said on Monday. The agreement means that China would allow pork exports from regions of France not affected by the disease...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat tracks global benchmarks lower

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Russian wheat fell for the second consecutive week last week, tracking prices in Chicago and Paris, following a U.S. Department of Agriculture report that included increased forecasts of world wheat stocks, analysts said on Monday. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in late December or early January was quoted at $334 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, down $3 from the previous week, the IKAR consultancy said. Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged wheat down $2 to $338 a tonne, while barley was steady at $304 a tonne. Russian wheat exports are down by 37.5% since the start of the 2021/22 marketing season on July 1, due to a smaller crop and the export tax, which will rise to $91.0 per tonne this week. IKAR said on Monday that it expects Russia's 2021 grain crop after drying and cleaning at 122.7 million tonnes of grain, including 76.7 million tonnes of wheat. The country's 2020 wheat crop was at 85.9 million tonnes. Prices for wheat in the Russian domestic market also fell last week due to weak demand from exporters and domestic consumers, Sovecon said, adding demand could rise in coming weeks ahead of the country's New Year holiday on Dec. 31-Jan. 9. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 15,200 roubles/t -175 rbls wheat, European part ($207.37) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 36,750 rbls/t -425 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 86,325 rbls/t -675 rbls oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,375/t +$15 oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,375/t +$10 oil (IKAR) - soybeans (Sovecon) 46,400 rbls/t -1,600 rbls - white sugar, $642.7/t -$2.8 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 73.2972 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by David Evans)
AGRICULTURE
AFP

China's SenseTime postpones Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it was postponing a $767 million initial public offering in Hong Kong after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang. On Monday, SenseTime filed a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange saying it would postpone its listing "to safeguard the interests of the potential investors" as they weigh the impact of being placed on the blacklist.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
Reuters

New China import rules bring headaches for food and beverage makers

BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Makers of Irish whiskey, Belgian chocolate and European coffee brands are scrambling to comply with new Chinese food and beverage regulations, with many fearful their goods will be unable to enter the giant market as a Jan. 1 deadline looms. China's customs authority published new...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Britain's wheat imports running behind last season

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Britain's wheat imports slowed in October and are running behind last season's pace, customs data showed on Friday. Wheat imports for the month totalled 119,332 tonnes, down from 159,953 tonnes in September. Denmark was the largest supplier in October, shipping 38,040 tonnes followed by Canada...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 9-11 cents, soybeans up 3-5, corn up 1-2 cents

CHICAGO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 9 to 11 cents per bushel * Wheat climbed overnight after a week of lower movement, finding technical resistance after the U.S. Agriculture Department reported larger-than-expected domestic wheat stocks in its monthly assessment. * The CBOT's most-active wheat contract dropped to its 60-day moving average overnight, before rebounding. * For the week, March soft red winter wheat is poised for a 2.4% loss. * Chinese buyers have been making large purchases of French wheat and barley in the last week, trade sources said, taking advantage of a pause in surging prices to cover some of their feed grain needs. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat last traded up 10-1/4 cents at $7.87 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last 7-3/4 cents firmer at $8.04-1/4 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat added 6-1/4 cents at $10.28-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Up 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Corn futures traded near even overnight after incremental gains through much of the week, supported by export optimism. * CBOT's most-active contract is poised for a 1.46% weekly gain. * Chinese buyers have been making large purchases of Ukrainian corn and barley in the last week, trade sources said, taking advantage of a pause in surging prices to cover some of their feed grain needs. * March corn last traded 1-1/4 cent higher at $5.93 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 3 to 5 cents per bushel * Soybeans inched higher overnight, regaining losses earlier in the week after the USDA left its domestic soybean stocks mostly unchanged in its monthly report Thursday. * CBOT's most-active soybean contract is poised to end the week unchanged. * January soybeans last traded 3-3/4 cents higher at $12.68-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Barbara Lewis)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat bounces from lowest in a month; corn weak, soybeans firm

CHICAGO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rebounded from a one-month low on Friday, gaining 1.1% on a round of bargain-buying and renewed interest on the export market, traders said. Soybeans also were firm but corn was weaker on a technical setback. News that Chinese buyers had booked a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat closes firm with export demand in focus

CHICAGO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures firmed on Friday, supported by signs of demand from China and bargain buying after sinking to a one-month low on Thursday, dealers said. * Chinese buyers have been making large purchases of French and Australian wheat in the last week, trade sources said, taking advantage of a pause in surging prices to cover some of their feed grain needs. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract settled up 8-1/2 cents at $7.85-1/4 a bushel. MGEX spring wheat for March delivery was 1-1/2 cents lower at $10.20-3/4 a bushel and K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures were up 6-1/4 cents at $8.02-3/4 a bushel. * For the week CBOT SRW was down 2.3%, K.C. HRW was down 2.6% and MGEX spring wheat was flat. * South Korea's Major Feedmill Group purchased about 60,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat expected to be sourced from India. * A group of importers in the Philippines is believed to have rejected all offers and made no purchase in a tender for up to 300,000 tonnes of wheat. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures extend rebound from 10-month low

CHICAGO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures rallied on Friday, extending gains made a day earlier when the market rebounded from a 10-month low. The gains accelerated as prices surged through key resistance points, and the market closed near session highs. CME February lean hogs settled...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 5-Argentina to loosen restrictions on beef exports

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Argentina will loosen export restrictions on beef that were put in place in a bid to curtail inflation and had been panned by meatpackers, the government said on Thursday after a meeting with industry groups. Argentina's inflation hovers around an eye-watering 50% a year,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentine ranchers ask government to deregulate beef export market

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The leaders of Argentina's main agricultural associations said they will press their case for deregulation of the beef export market when they meet late on Thursday with Agriculture Minister Julian Dominguez. Argentina is a key global supplier of beef. Since mid-year the government has...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. soybean stocks view unchanged - government

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. government left its forecast for the domestic soybean stockpile unchanged on Thursday as demand from exporters and crushers was expected to remain steady with its outlook from a month earlier. Soybean ending stocks for the 2021/22 marketing year were pegged at 340 million...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy