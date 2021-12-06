UPDATE 1-China's corn output rises 4.6% in 2021 on year -stats bureau

CHICAGO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 9 to 11 cents per bushel * Wheat climbed overnight after a week of lower movement, finding technical resistance after the U.S. Agriculture Department reported larger-than-expected domestic wheat stocks in its monthly assessment. * The CBOT's most-active wheat contract dropped to its 60-day moving average overnight, before rebounding. * For the week, March soft red winter wheat is poised for a 2.4% loss. * Chinese buyers have been making large purchases of French wheat and barley in the last week, trade sources said, taking advantage of a pause in surging prices to cover some of their feed grain needs. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat last traded up 10-1/4 cents at $7.87 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last 7-3/4 cents firmer at $8.04-1/4 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat added 6-1/4 cents at $10.28-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Up 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Corn futures traded near even overnight after incremental gains through much of the week, supported by export optimism. * CBOT's most-active contract is poised for a 1.46% weekly gain. * Chinese buyers have been making large purchases of Ukrainian corn and barley in the last week, trade sources said, taking advantage of a pause in surging prices to cover some of their feed grain needs. * March corn last traded 1-1/4 cent higher at $5.93 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 3 to 5 cents per bushel * Soybeans inched higher overnight, regaining losses earlier in the week after the USDA left its domestic soybean stocks mostly unchanged in its monthly report Thursday. * CBOT's most-active soybean contract is poised to end the week unchanged. * January soybeans last traded 3-3/4 cents higher at $12.68-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Barbara Lewis)

