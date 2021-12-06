Community Appearance Board

Community members testified in person or virtually during Public Hearing; four work sessions scheduled in December and January. Wheaton, MD –The Montgomery County Planning Board, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC), held a Public Hearing for the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan on December 2, 2021. This plan builds upon the success of the 2000 Silver Spring Central Business District Sector Plan to help the area continue to be a regional destination for the next 20 years while supporting sustainable growth and development in the emerging areas of the downtown and adjacent communities. Community members testified in person or virtually during the Planning Board’s Public Hearing. Some community members provided their comments in writing ahead of the Public Hearing for the Board’s consideration.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 8 DAYS AGO