ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Community Appearance Board

myboca.us
 7 days ago

The Community Appearance Board reviews plans of exterior alterations of...

myboca.us

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Planning Board holds Public Hearing on Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan

Community members testified in person or virtually during Public Hearing; four work sessions scheduled in December and January. Wheaton, MD –The Montgomery County Planning Board, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC), held a Public Hearing for the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan on December 2, 2021. This plan builds upon the success of the 2000 Silver Spring Central Business District Sector Plan to help the area continue to be a regional destination for the next 20 years while supporting sustainable growth and development in the emerging areas of the downtown and adjacent communities. Community members testified in person or virtually during the Planning Board’s Public Hearing. Some community members provided their comments in writing ahead of the Public Hearing for the Board’s consideration.
SILVER SPRING, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

COUGH, COUGH, COUGH: City Must Raise Cost of Idling Tickets, Says Progressive Community Board

The penalty for filling New Yorkers’ lungs with pollution is too low. A Manhattan community board is demanding that the Department of Environmental Protection raise the fee on commercial trucks and bus companies for idling from the current paltry $350 to $800 — and triple the penalty to a company for a third offense from $600 to $1,800.
MANHATTAN, NY
kjan.com

Enhance Iowa Board awards more than $5.1 million in CAT grants to 16 communities

December 2, 2021 (DES MOINES) – At today’s (Thursday’s) meeting, the Enhance Iowa Board awarded $5,168,458 in Community Attraction and Tourism (CAT) grants to projects in Adair, Creston, Davenport, Decorah, Epworth, Fort Madison, Grimes, Grinnell, Hartley, Keokuk, Marshalltown, Nevada, Sioux Center, Spirit Lake, Waukee and Woodbine. The details for the...
ADAIR, IA
townline.org

Sharon Nichols steps down from Palermo Community Library Board of Trustees

The Palermo Community Library Board of Trustees express their deep appreciation for all the time and effort Sharon Nichols has dedicated to the library as a board member and chairman since 2014. As a result of her considerable efforts, she leaves an indelible mark on the Library, both in function and form.
PALERMO, ME
miamivalleytoday.com

Board members honored, elected at Piqua Community Foundation annual meeting

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation Life Trustees honored members of the Board of Directors at the organization’s annual meeting on Nov. 9. Emily E. Shawler, incoming board president, recognized Steven K. Staley who has served as the president of the foundation for 2020 and 2021 and thanked him for his leadership through a transition period for the organization.
ADVOCACY
beckershospitalreview.com

Mount Carmel makes plans for 60-bed hospital

Columbus, Ohio-based Mount Carmel Health System is planning to build a 190,000-square-foot, 60-bed hospital and ambulatory center in Dublin, Ohio, The Columbus Dispatch reported Dec. 9. The health system will be filing a rezoning application and preliminary development plan for the Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission. The first phase would...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy