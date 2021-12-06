Community Appearance Board

Jesse Good • Standard-Freeholder community editorial board. The topic I write about most often is municipal parks and recreation. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The theme I keep coming back to is parks benefit the public, and so we should invest...
The mural will be of David Josiah Lawson and his mother, Charmaine. “It’s not really to highlight his death, but highlight his legacy that he left behind,” Amaya Watson, president of the Eureka High Black Student Union and Eureka City Schools student board representative, told the Outpost.
AUBURN, Calif. — Following months of public meetings and community input, the Placer County Board of Supervisors unanimously supported an updated supervisorial district map created by community members. The board voted to tentatively approve map alternative Hybrid 2.0 option 1 after rescinding a prior action from the Nov. 30...
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Last week Thomas and Hutton presented a draft of the rezoning plan to the Horry County Planning Commission and community members, but on Wednesday night, residents living in the Burgess area got a closer look at the plans. Wanting to be interactive and proactive...
WOOSTER – Over a year in the making, the Wayne County Community Corrections Board approved its three-year strategic plan on Monday, Dec. 6. It outlines goals for criminal justice agencies to work more closely together while prioritizing next steps for the county jail renovation and expansion. Haiti:'We are grateful to...
At the Dec. 3 Town Board meeting, Supervisor Gery Siller and members of the Town Board acknowledged mistakes in presenting a proposal to change and/or clarify definitions in the Town Code. Twenty some people showed up — a significant number during the pandemic — at Town Hall where Mr. Siller...
The School Board in New Orleans will take another step in the coming weeks to find a new superintendent, a task made more complex by the unique makeup of New Orleans’ public school system. The Orleans Parish School Board has contracted with a Florida company, Greenwood/Asher & Associates, for $90,000...
Community members testified in person or virtually during Public Hearing; four work sessions scheduled in December and January. Wheaton, MD –The Montgomery County Planning Board, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC), held a Public Hearing for the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan on December 2, 2021. This plan builds upon the success of the 2000 Silver Spring Central Business District Sector Plan to help the area continue to be a regional destination for the next 20 years while supporting sustainable growth and development in the emerging areas of the downtown and adjacent communities. Community members testified in person or virtually during the Planning Board’s Public Hearing. Some community members provided their comments in writing ahead of the Public Hearing for the Board’s consideration.
BRISTOL – The Bristol Economic and Community Development Board of Commissioners approved a site plan and heard upcoming plans for a new 29,000 square foot addition to Bauer, Inc. as the aerospace component test equipment manufacturer expands its producing capabilities. Bauer COO Mark Auletta was present to share the company’s...
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) Advisory Board. Applications for the open positions are due by December 17, 2021. The role of the El Paso County CSBG Advisory Board is to participate actively […]
The Board of Trustees of the Santa Clarita Community College District is undergoing the redistricting process, and community members will have the opportunity to comment on revised trustee area boundaries at two upcoming public hearings. As per federal law, the board of trustees of a community college district that conducts...
The penalty for filling New Yorkers’ lungs with pollution is too low. A Manhattan community board is demanding that the Department of Environmental Protection raise the fee on commercial trucks and bus companies for idling from the current paltry $350 to $800 — and triple the penalty to a company for a third offense from $600 to $1,800.
Member Rosy Arroyo kicked off a discussion about the quality of food and service that is hampered by staffing issues in the Cherry Hill school district during the Nov. 23 board of education meeting. Since last school year, federal funding has allowed the district to provide free meals for students,...
December 2, 2021 (DES MOINES) – At today’s (Thursday’s) meeting, the Enhance Iowa Board awarded $5,168,458 in Community Attraction and Tourism (CAT) grants to projects in Adair, Creston, Davenport, Decorah, Epworth, Fort Madison, Grimes, Grinnell, Hartley, Keokuk, Marshalltown, Nevada, Sioux Center, Spirit Lake, Waukee and Woodbine. The details for the...
The Palermo Community Library Board of Trustees express their deep appreciation for all the time and effort Sharon Nichols has dedicated to the library as a board member and chairman since 2014. As a result of her considerable efforts, she leaves an indelible mark on the Library, both in function and form.
PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation Life Trustees honored members of the Board of Directors at the organization’s annual meeting on Nov. 9. Emily E. Shawler, incoming board president, recognized Steven K. Staley who has served as the president of the foundation for 2020 and 2021 and thanked him for his leadership through a transition period for the organization.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A listening session by the group set to decide how the bulk of the money from the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center will be spent was held tonight to hear from those interested in how that money will be spent. The listening session is...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Members of the New Hanover County Board of Education and New Hanover County Board of Commissioners discussed results of a public input survey seeking feedback on community and school safety at a joint meeting held Tuesday afternoon. The special meeting between the two boards allows the...
As a concerned parent with two young children in MCPS, I took time off work to attend and testify at a recent Board of Education meeting. A week later, I was still reeling from what I witnessed. The first time, the board was provided a last-minute agenda item and asked...
Columbus, Ohio-based Mount Carmel Health System is planning to build a 190,000-square-foot, 60-bed hospital and ambulatory center in Dublin, Ohio, The Columbus Dispatch reported Dec. 9. The health system will be filing a rezoning application and preliminary development plan for the Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission. The first phase would...
Comments / 0