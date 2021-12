So, Officer Dad is no longer the Captain at the 99th precinct. After a cold open that showcases Jake being assigned as the lead of a manhunt after an assassination attempt, Holt and Peralta get to work together again, but with Jake being Holt’s boss. The season seven opener explored the dynamic between Holt and Peralta to great effect. To see Jake awkwardly command Holt provided some hilarious moments, especially after Holt recounted that everyone’s lost respect for him made for a laugh-out-loud moment. There was some nice character development for Holt as well, with the Captain being forced to swallow his pride now that he’s no longer a commanding Officer. His moments with Debbie were also fun, as well as Amy’s mood swings throughout the series premiere.

