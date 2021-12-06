ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Chorus All Character Abilities – How to Use Rites

By Kyle Christopher Go
sirusgaming.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Chorus, Nara, the main protagonist, has learnt to employ her unique abilities as powerful Rites throughout her time in the Circle. These unique abilities enable her to draw energy from the aether in order to defeat powerful adversaries. Together with her starship, Forsaken, Nara’s unstoppable power can be...

sirusgaming.com

Comments / 0

Related
techraptor.net

Chorus Review

A while back I got a chance to preview Chorus, a game I have been extremely excited about since it was first announced. How could I not be, after all? Space combat with some eldritch horrors that looks like it takes notes from the aesthetics of Control? I'm all in. The preview left me a little iffy, but I was certain with some polish it really could be something special. So did it manage to pull everything together?
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Review: Chorus

It’s been said before, but there has been a real and surprising dearth of space-based arcade shooters for far too long. It used to be that games like X-Wing and Descent: Freespace ruled the roost. A time where realistic physics were eschewed in favor of blowing stuff up with lasers in a silly sci-fi setting. Few titles have stepped forward to try to fill this space in the last decade or so, with most space games favoring attempts at realism or putting the focus on elements outside of making things go boom. This is why Fishlabs’ title, Chorus, manages to be a breath of fresh air in the vacuum of space. It’s a real stab at creating a classic spacer with modern sensibilities.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chorus Review

I love a good space shooter, but my biggest pet peeve when playing them is endlessly circling an enemy as you try to line up a shot, chasing that target indicator at the edge of the screen until someone messes up. A few smart games have solved that issue one way or another, and Chorus’ is among the most direct: push a button and you’re instantly teleported behind your target, ready to blast them to bits. Described that way it sounds like a cakewalk, but Chorus definitely isn’t; when the pressure ramps up, even that trick and a few other god mode-like abilities might not save you. But one thing’s for sure: you’ll look pretty cool pulling them off, and the story that accompanies that action is respectable even though it threatens to drown you in lore.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chorus#The Rite Screen#Menu
gamecritics.com

Chorus Review

LOW I wish I knew more about Nara’s past. Chorus is an open-world space combat sim that takes the players on an odyssey across the galaxy in the search of redemption. Nara is our protagonist. She was an elite member of cult called the Circle, a group bent on domination of the stars. As the story beings, Nara has already left the Circle and has been trying to start anew, but her past catches up to her and she now has to face it, once and for all.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy