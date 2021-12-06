ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Business Modelling Services Sourcing And Procurement Market During 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis | SpendEdge

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business Modelling Services Market" report has been added to SpendEdge's library which is trusted by more than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers who uses our insights daily.

The Business Modelling Services market is poised to grow by USD 80.8 Billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9.00% during the forecast period.

Receive FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.
  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.
  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments.

Some of the Top Business Modelling Services suppliers listed in this report:

This Business Modelling Services procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Ernst & Young Global Ltd.
  • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
  • KPMG International Ltd.

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments:

Top Selling Report:

  1. Asset Recovery Services - Forecast and Analysis : The asset recovery services will grow at a CAGR of 9.49% during 2021-2025. Asia Asset Recovery Pte Ltd., TES-Amm Singapore Pte Ltd., and Iron Mountain Inc. are among the prominent suppliers in asset recovery services market. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.
  2. Vulnerability Management Sourcing and Procurement Report : Vulnerability Management Procurement Market, prices will increase by 4%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a Moderate bargaining power in this market. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.
  3. Outplacement Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report : This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Outplacement Services requirements. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Business Modelling Services that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Business Modelling Services TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 1,200+ market research reports.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope
  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts:

SpendEdge Anirban ChoudhuryMarketing Manager Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340 https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/business-modelling-services-sourcing-and-procurement-market-during-2021-2025--covid-19-impact--recovery-analysis--spendedge-301436989.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Global Thermometer Market Sourcing And Procurement Intelligence Report| Top Spending Regions And Market Price Trends| SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The thermometer procurement category is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.63% during 2021-2025. The prices are outlined to rise by 3%-4% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a high bargaining power in this market. 3M Co., Medline Industries Inc., and OMRON Healthcare Inc. are a few of the key suppliers in thermometer market .
MARKETS
TheStreet

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp Announces Closing Of $230,000,000 Initial Public Offering, Including Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (the "Company"), a newly incorporated blank check company, today announced the closing of its initial public offering, including the exercise of the over-allotment option in full by the underwriters, resulting in the sale of an aggregate of 23,000,000 units (which includes 3,000,000 units issued in connection with the exercise of the over-allotment option). The offering was priced at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $230,000,000.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Sonar System Market Worth $6.5 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report the "Sonar Systems Market by Application, Platform (Commercial vessels, Defence vessels, Unmanned Underwater Vehicles, Aircrafts, and Ports), Type, Material, and Region ( North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, & RoW) - Forecast to 2026",published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Sonar System Market is estimated to be USD 5.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2021 to 2026. Growth of this market can be attributed to the rise in maritime trade, developments in the offshore energy sector, and fisheries. The commercial sonar market in fisheries is experiencing high growth to locate fish breeding ocean waters as excessive fishing has resulted in lower catches.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Frost & Sullivan Commends Napco National For Supporting A Circular Economy To Help Customers In Saudi Arabia Meet Their Sustainability Goals

Napco National leverages a dedicated specialized polymer R&D center to drive innovation across the value chain, including packaging design, materials, structure, and properties. DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the GCC circular economy in the packaging sector, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Napco...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Impact#Market Research#Market Trends#Market Intelligence#Spendedge#Cagr#Sla#Ernst Young Global Ltd#Kpmg International Ltd#Iron Mountain Inc
TheStreet

Phosphorescent Pigments Market To Reach US$ 500 Mn By 2031; Surge In Demand For Human-friendly, Eco-friendly Phosphorescent Pigments To Drive Market Expansion, States TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Several market enterprises are growing efforts toward the development of eco-friendly phosphorescent pigments. For instance, Unilever is gathering traction, owing to its first-of-its-kind, glow-in-the-dark signage on Hive buildings developed using human- and eco-friendly phosphorescent pigments. This highlights the growing popularity of sustainable buildings concept across the globe.
ENVIRONMENT
TheStreet

Greece Prepaid Cards Market Report 2021: Market Will Increase From $3,397.9 Million In 2020 To Reach $4.35 Billion By 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Greece Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to the Q2 2021 Global Prepaid Card Survey, prepaid card market in the Greece...
MARKETS
TheStreet

TE Connectivity's Board Approves Recommendation To Raise Annualized Dividend To $2.24 Per Share

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) - Get TE Connectivity Ltd. Report announced today that its Board of Directors approved a recommendation to increase the company's quarterly dividend from $0.50 to $0.56 per share, for the four fiscal quarters starting in April 2022, the beginning of the third fiscal quarter. The recommendation would raise the company's dividend from the annual rate of $2.00 per share to $2.24 per share, and will be presented for shareholder approval at the company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on March 9, 2022.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global MDI, TDI, Polyurethane Market 2021-2026: Analysis By Type (MDI, TDI), Application (Flexible Foams, Rigid Foams, Coatings, End User And Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global MDI, TDI, Polyurethane Market (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market was valued at USD 67.3 Billion in the year 2020. The global MDI,...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
TheStreet

Global Electric Car Chargers Sourcing And Procurement Report Forecasts The Market To Have An Incremental Spend Of USD 24.47 Billion | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the forecast period, the Electric Car Chargers industry will see an increase in spending of around USD 24.47 Billion. However, the majority of this expansion will be driven by only a few regions. Furthermore, due to their supplier base, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the most effect on the supply side.
MARKETS
clarkcountyblog.com

Wearable Temperature Sensors Market Size 2021 By Share, Industry Statistics, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Global Trends Evaluation, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges and Investment Opportunities till 2026

The “Wearable Temperature Sensors Market” research report provides key statistics of the market status in terms of market size estimates and forecasts, growth rate. This report also covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Further, the Wearable Temperature Sensors market research report strategical insights based on an assessment of recent developments, strategy analysis of the players. It also covers drivers, opportunities, and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.
MARKETS
clarkcountyblog.com

Global Induction Sealers Market Size 2021 Industry Share, Growth, Business Challenges, Investment Opportunities, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Key Manufacturers and 2026 Forecast Research Report

The “Induction Sealers Market” research report provides key statistics of the market status in terms of market size estimates and forecasts, growth rate. This report also covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Further, the Induction Sealers market research report strategical insights based on an assessment of recent developments, strategy analysis of the players. It also covers drivers, opportunities, and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.
MARKETS
TheStreet

SpendEdge's Electrical Services Sourcing And Procurement Report Highlights The Key Findings In The Area Of Vendor Landscape, Supplier Selection And Evaluation, Pricing Trends And Strategies

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge's procurement report on Electrical Services market identifies Wyer Electrical Services Ltd., SSI Electrical Services Ltd., and LKT Electrical Services Ltd are a few of the key suppliers in Electrical Services market. The report also explains key category management objectives that should form...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Global Self Adhesive Label Procurement - Sourcing And Intelligence - Exclusive Report By SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Self Adhesive Label Procurement market is expected to garner USD 15.1 Billion by 2025, rising at a CAGR of 5.80% from 2021 to 2025. The report offers all-inclusive insights into the present condition and future scope of the industry by deeply analyzing market drivers and restraints, opportunities, major segments, and regions.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp Announces Closing Of The Full Exercise Of Underwriter's Option To Purchase Additional Units

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp (the "Company") today announced that, in connection with its previously announced public offering of 16,500,000 units (the "Initial Units"), the underwriter has fully exercised its option to purchase an additional 2,475,000 units ("Additional Units") at a price of $10.00 per unit for additional gross proceeds to the Company of $24,750,000. The issuance and sale of the Additional Units closed today. The sale of the Initial Units and the Additional Units resulted in aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $189,750,000.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Chainalysis Launches Support For The Lightning Network

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainalysis, the blockchain data platform, today announced it will support the Lightning Network, a second layer protocol built on top of the bitcoin blockchain designed to enable fast, low-cost transactions. VASPs, including cryptocurrency exchanges, that use Chainalysis KYT (Know Your Transaction) for real-time transaction monitoring will now be able to compliantly allow deposits and withdrawals of Bitcoin from a Lightning node.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Southport Acquisition Corporation Announces Pricing Of $200,000,000 Initial Public Offering

Southport Acquisition Corporation (the " Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units have been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange (the " NYSE") under the symbol "PORT.U" and are expected to begin trading on the NYSE on December 10, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company's Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and the warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "PORT" and "PORT.W," respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
74K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy