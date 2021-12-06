ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audacy Rocks Fort Lauderdale Beach For Inaugural "Audacy Beach Festival"

 4 days ago

Audacy rocked a weekend of live music on the beach during its inaugural "Audacy Beach Festival" in Fort Lauderdale, FL on December 4 and 5. The two-day event was powered by performances from Twenty One Pilots, Lil Nas X, Weezer, The Lumineers, Glass Animals, Modest Mouse, Bleachers, Steve Aoki, AJR, Bastille, Yungblud, Walk the Moon, Cold War Kids, Tai Verdes, MOD SUN, Milky Chance, Willow, Beabadoobee, Cannons, The Regrettes, girl in red and Daisy the Great.

"After years of our popular Riptide event, we could not have been more excited to get back to the beach for a weekend of fun on the sand with our fans for the first ever 'Audacy Beach Festival,'" said Michael Martin, Senior Vice President of Programming and Music Initiatives, Audacy. "We can all do a little more to help protect and preserve our planet, and this event allowed us to unite with five great partners to promote easy, sustainable practices to live healthier lifestyles."

With the sun beaming down on day one of Audacy Beach Festival, Glass Animals elevated the crowd with their top hit "Heat Waves." Later, fans were dancing throughout an epic performance from Steve Aoki before The Lumineers serenaded attendees with new music from their upcoming album "Brightside." Twenty One Pilots closed out the evening with top hits and surprise covers from various artists during a campfire acoustic set. Day two continued with jams from artists like Cold Ward Kids, Bastille and Yungblud, before Lil Nas X delivered an electric performance of Grammy Award-nominated "Montero." AJR helped wrap the two-day festival with a "Bang" before Weezer sent the South Florida crowd to "Beverly Hills" and into a frenzy with their renditions of Metallica's "Enter Sandman" and Toto's "Africa" to close the night.

For a collection of photos from Saturday, please click here. For a collection of photos from Sunday, please click here.

As part of Audacy's 1Thing sustainability initiative to promote positive environmental practices and living, "Audacy Beach Festival" committed a portion of ticket sales to support REVERB, a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to empowering millions of individuals to take action toward a better future for people and the planet, and its Music Climate Revolution campaign focused clean energy and carbon fighting projects. Audacy's 1Thing initiative also teamed up with Celebration of the Sea Foundation (CSF), the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation (GHOF), Faith Farm Ministries, and Conservation International to promote ocean conservation and sustainability. Sustainability practices included paperless tickets, digital signage, refill water stations, and more. Proceeds of the event's reusable water bottles sold benefitted ocean conservation and educational initiatives through the CSF and GHOF. Excess food was rescued by Faith Farm Ministries and a donation to Conservation International will plant a tree for every festival attendee.

Audacy is committed to supporting the health and success of the communities that are the heart of its business. "Audacy Beach Festival" is a part of Audacy Serves, the Company's social impact platform that raises awareness of social issues and brings communities together for good. Audacy unites with its listeners and brands to support sound communities through several pillars of impact: mental health and anti-bullying, veterans and service members, children's health, the environment, civic education, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc. (AUD) is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country's best radio broadcasting group, a leader in virtually every segment of audio, and America's #1 creator of original, premium audio. Audacy engages over 170 million consumers each month, bringing people together around the news, sports, podcasts and music that matter to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp) and Twitter (@AudacyCorp).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211205005042/en/

