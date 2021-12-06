ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Penn State assistant a 'strong candidate' for Virginia opening

By Paul Harvey
saturdaytradition.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn State is already replacing one key defensive staff member, and another assistant is reportedly in the mix for a head coaching job. During the week, defensive coordinator Brent Pry officially left to take the head...

saturdaytradition.com

