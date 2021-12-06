ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan's 10-year bond yields track U.S. Treasury yields lower

 7 days ago

TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yields fell on Monday, tracking a tumble in U.S. 10-year Treasury yields as uncertainty over the Omicron coronavirus variant dampened risk sentiment.

The 10-year JGB yield fell one basis point to 0.040%.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell to its lowest level since Sept. 23 at 1.335% on Friday, underpinned by demand for safe-haven debt, and were last at 1.38% on Monday. U/S

With the absence of market-moving indicators on Monday, the 10-year bond yields moved along with the U.S. bonds in Asian trading, a market participant said.

The 20-year JGBs were not traded and their yield remained at 0.450%, while the 30-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.660%.

The 40-year JGB yield was flat at 0.705% after the bonds were not traded.

The two-year JGBs were not traded and the yield was unchanged at minus 0.120%.

The five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.105%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.09 point to 152.2, with a trading volume of 12,475 lots.

Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

