KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Broncos lost their 12th straight to the Chiefs Sunday night, losing 22-9. Here are three takeaways from the game:. Trailing 10-3 in the second quarter, the Broncos went on a 20-play, 83-yard drive that chewed up 11:07 of the clock. The Broncos were able to convert on two fourth downs before being stuffed on fourth and two at Kansas City's 8-yard-line, resulting in zero points. It was the Broncos' longest drive of the season and the first 20-play drive since 2016 that didn't result in points in the NFL.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO