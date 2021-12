As Georgia continues its role as the center of the political universe, what could be more interesting than a rematch of the 2018 governor’s race?. Gov. Brian Kemp was already facing a difficult campaign to run against Democrat Stacey Abrams again after winning by about 55,000 votes in 2018. But now, because of Trump’s obsession with losing Georgia in 2020, Kemp might not even make it out of the GOP primary. Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue announced this week he’s challenging Kemp. Perdue lost a January runoff to Sen. Jon Ossoff, in part because data showed false claims about the election kept conservative voters home.

