Republican Party

Editorial cartoon meant to rile people up

 7 days ago

Sorry to hear of the retirement of the Editorial Page Editor, Paul Choiniere. The editorials were always well-balanced presenting both sides of the story. He will truly be missed. What I am concerned...

Syracuse.com

Editorial cartoons for Dec. 5, 2021: Omicron variant, Michigan school shooting, abortion case

News of a new. fast-spreading Covid-19 variant called omicron swept the world this week. Scientists went into high gear to learn its properties. Flight bans disrupted international air travel. Financial markets gyrated. President Joe Biden and public health officials urged Americans to get vaccinated or to get a booster shot, especially before the holidays.
reviewjournal.com

CARTOON: Guns or butter?

As China increases its advanced weaponry at a fast pace, progressives push to shrink the defense budget to fund an ever-growing welfare state. Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
arcamax.com

Editorial: Will responsible gun owners please stand up -- and speak out?

Last week’s school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, that left four students dead was, sadly, not terribly surprising. There were six U.S. school shootings in the month of November alone. Some school shootings, like the horrific one at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in February of 2018, which left 17 dead, get widespread attention. While others, like the one at Marshall County High School near Benton, Kentucky, where 16 people were shot just three weeks earlier (only two of whom died), are mere footnotes in our unhappy mass shooting history.
reviewjournal.com

CARTOON: Never-never land

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s stupid comments and foolish behavior continue to embarrass and tarnish the Republican Party. Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
reviewjournal.com

CARTOON: Kids killing kids

Another senseless school shooting. Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award. THE LATEST. By Michael Ramirez / RJ. December 1, 2021 - 9:45 pm. CNN suspends Chris Cuomo indefinitely over his involvement with his...
reviewjournal.com

CARTOON: Accounting tricks

An analysis by budget experts finds the $2 trillion Biden spending plan will cost closer to $5 trillion if the big-government programs are extended. Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
reviewjournal.com

CARTOON: The shots work

Overwhelming evidence continues to support the effectivness of COVID vaccines. Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
NewsBreak
Republican Party
The Independent

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network should give Chris Cuomo’s primetime slot to a woman

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has called on the network to give Chris Cuomo’s slot to a woman following his firing.CNN cut ties with Chris Cuomo over the weekend. The anchor was accused of breaching journalistic ethics by relying on his sources to assist his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in fending off sexual harassment allegations.After initially suspending Chris Cuomo, CNN announced his firing, stating in part: “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” The New York Times later reported that Chris Cuomo ...
The Guardian

America witnessed a coup attempt. Now it’s sleep-walking into another disaster

Even as the mob ran screaming and smashing through the capitol on J6 anuary , it was clear this was a coup attempt. It was equally clear that it had been instigated by the then president and his circle, much of whose audience in the “stop the steal” rally would become that mob. Everything since has been fill-in, important in building the legal case against the leaders of this attempted coup and establishing the facts for history and public knowledge – and, one hopes, for efforts to prevent another such attempt.
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
reviewjournal.com

CARTOON: All in the family

CNN suspends Chris Cuomo indefinitely over his involvement with his brother’s defense against sexual misconduct allegations. Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award. THE LATEST. By Michael Ramirez and Las Vegas Review-Journal / RJ.
@JohnLocke

Left Loses It When Noonan Nails Description of Kamala Harris

Karen Townsend writes at HotAir.com about a high-profile columnist’s spot-on assessment of the vice president. Peggy Noonan doesn’t always get it right (no one does) but when she does, liberal heads explode. Case in point, her column this week for the Wall Street Journal. Noonan hits the nail on the head with her brutally honest assessment of Kamala Harris as vice-president. Leftists are in need of a safe space.
portasouthjetty.com

Political Cartoon

The full version of this story will be available to all readers after 2 weeks. Full versions of news stories from the most recent 2 weeks are available to online subscribers only. Access to full versions of news stories from issues older than 2 weeks are available to all readers for free in our archive of all issues.
gilaherald.com

Editorial: Speak up while you still can

File Photo By Vandana Ravikumar/Cronkite News: The Supreme Court. The 1st Amendment to the United States Constitution guarantees, “The Congress (aka federal government) shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion . . . of abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press. . .”. Which is a...
