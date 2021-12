As governor, there exists no greater responsibility than to protect and defend the rights of Alaskans and the rights we hold in common as a state. President Ronald Reagan once said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.” This influential speech still holds today — just as it did 34 years ago.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO