Kennedy Center Honors returns to form

By ASHRAF KHALIL Associated Press
Winston-Salem Journal
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON — The Kennedy Center Honors returned to tradition this year with a real-life gala Sunday night and the presence of the president for the first time since 2016. The lifetime achievement awards for artistic excellence were presented to Motown Records creator Berry Gordy, “Saturday Night Live” mastermind Lorne Michaels, actress-singer...

journalnow.com

