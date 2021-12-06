Kennedy Center Honors returns to form

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway paused Wednesday evening to remember legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who died last month at the age of 91. The theater community gathered on 45th Street at 6:30 p.m. to dim the lights on Broadway marquees. A revival of Sondheim’s “Company” paid tribute, along with other shows. WATCH: Lin-Manuel Miranda Pays Tribute To Stephen Sondheim “The community is really showing up to say goodbye to someone who stood with us, not through the last year, but really through our lifetimes for folks as young as me,” theater fan Kristin Rose said. “I’m an opera singer. I recently moved to New York City, and he’s touched both the worlds of musical theater and opera,” theater fan Laura McHugh said. WATCH: Erin Davie & Others Pay Tribute To Stephen Sondheim Sondheim’s long list of hit musicals includes “Gypsy,” “West Side Story,” “Sweeney Todd,” and “Sunday in the Park with George.” Joined our friends on Broadway in dimming the lights for a legend, Stephen Sondheim. pic.twitter.com/hNZmiOMmsr — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 9, 2021 “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” also dimmed the marquee at the Ed Sullivan Theater to pay tribute to Sondheim.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO