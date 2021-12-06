ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Spanish Firm Garrigues Elevates 14 in Latest Partnership Round

By Anne Bagamery
Law.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe elite Spanish law firm Garrigues has elevated 14 lawyers to equity partnership, continuing a recent...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Emerging Partnership Paths, Lawyer Sues Morgan Lewis, A Free PACER?: The Morning Minute

A FASTER TRACK - Kirkland & Ellis’ plans to abbreviate the equity partnership track could spur competitors to follow suit. The industry might be poised for a shakeup as unrelenting demand and an air-tight talent mark puts pressure on firms to shirk the old ways of doing things, Ben Seal reports in this week’s Law.com Barometer newsletter. After decades of status quo, law firms might be ready to listen to young attorneys calling for alternatives to the partnership track, leading to significant structural changes.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

DLA Piper Latest Firm to Match $115,000 Associate Bonus Scale

Wall Street’s Cravath was first firm to announce boosted bonuses. Extra pay follows salary hikes at many firms, amid recruiting battles. DLA Piper is the latest Big Law firm to announce it’s matching the “Cravath scale” for associate bonuses, offering additional year-end payments ranging up to $150,000 apiece. The firm...
BUSINESS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Vadnais Heights medtech firm adds German operation with latest acquisition

MGC Diagnostics Corp. is a relatively small, privately-held medical technology company based in Vadnais Heights. But the company has a growing international presence with outposts in France, Belgium and Australia — and in Germany with its most recent deal. The deal for Lemon Medical in Hammelburg, Germany, marks MGC's third...
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN
irei.com

AEW launches value-add Spanish logistics partnership

AEW has launched a new value-add Spanish logistics partnership, RELOG, to invest in income-producing assets and portfolios, as well as properties with value-add potential and new developments around Spain’s major cities. RELOG will also consider Investments in smaller but strategically important locations in Spain, such as Zaragoza, Seville, Malaga, Bilbao,...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Arbitration#Spanish
Seekingalpha.com

Taboola and Future reach a 10-year mark of partnership, latest deal adds mid-article recommendation

Taboola (NASDAQ:TBLA) announces a multi-year renewal of its partnership with Future to boost engagement rates, revenue and audience numbers. Future is a global platform for specialist media in both the UK and the US. Its large portfolio spans multiple sectors including technology, games and entertainment, sports and lifestyle, offering brand advertisers a wealth of opportunity to reach engaged, high-intent audiences.
BUSINESS
Law.com

No One Is Immune From Talent War Insanity

Pay wars used to happen because the best law firms upped their salaries forcing everyone else to do the same. But this current market has gone way beyond that. No one is immune from the struggle to retain talent anymore. Not the biggest and best law firms. Not even the richest firms.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Portugal
Law.com

Law Firms Are Struggling to Make the Hybrid Model Work

The most immediate challenge for law firms in 2022 remains hybrid work, according to a new report. The 2022 Citi Hildebrandt Client Advisory found many firms believe hybrid models have been more daunting than fully remote work. Most firms said in a survey they'd like their lawyers back at least...
LAW
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.Over 3,000 people in the UK have already tested positive for the new strain and Boris Johnson’s government has been relatively quick to act this time, imposing the first social restrictions on the public since his ill-conceived “Freedom Day” of 19 July.As preventative measures against omicron establishing a foothold, Britons were initially...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TVLine

Miss Universe 2021: The Winner Is...

The Miss Universe pageant, tentacles down the fiercest competition in the cosmos, crowned its 70th winner on Sunday. After a brief absence from his usual gig, Steve Harvey returned to host this year’s event, which was broadcast live on Fox and Telemundo from the Universe Arena at the Port of Eilat in Eilat, Israel. Eighty contestants competed in this year’s pageant, including the first-ever entry from the Kingdom of Bahrain. But at the close of the two-hour event, only one would receive a crown and sash from reigning Miss Universe Andrea Meza. Following a series of brutal cuts, the following contestants were announced...
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

New China import rules bring headaches for food and beverage makers

BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Makers of Irish whiskey, Belgian chocolate and European coffee brands are scrambling to comply with new Chinese food and beverage regulations, with many fearful their goods will be unable to enter the giant market as a Jan. 1 deadline looms. China's customs authority published new...
ECONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Breaking News: Japan Places Myocarditis Warning On Jabs

The covid vaccines have been making headlines for a long time this year. Their side effects are also being discussed a lot, and these are the main reasons for which a lot of people are avoiding them. It’s been just revealed that Japan is now labeling Covid “vaccines” to warn...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Law.com

Fulcher Hagler Removes Lawsuit Against Citigroup, TransUnion

Attorneys at Fulcher Hagler LLC on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Citigroup and TransUnion to Georgia Southern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, was filed by Daniels Taylor Law on behalf of Dustin Smith. The case is 3:21-cv-00073, Smith v. Trans Union LLC et al.
LAW
Law.com

Law Firms Made Historic Gains in 2021. They'll Be Hard to Maintain in 2022.

Amid a “Great Resignation” and lingering uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, law firms had “one of the strongest years on record” in 2021, according to a new report. The Citi Hildebrandt 2022 Client Advisory, published Thursday, found an average revenue increase of 14.7% and demand increase of 6.6% across all segments of the Am Law 200 and beyond, and with relatively tame expenses concluded net income and profits per equity partner could also reach heights not seen since before the global financial crisis in the late 2000s.
LAW
Law.com

The Talent War Is Forcing Firms to Reconsider Career Paths

Each week, the Law.com Barometer newsletter, powered by the ALM Global Newsroom and Legalweek brings you the trends, disruptions, and shifts our reporters and editors are tracking through coverage spanning every beat and region across the ALM Global Newsroom. The micro-topic coverage will not only help you navigate the changing legal landscape but also prepare you to discuss these shifts with thousands of legal leaders at Legalweek New York 2022. Held in-person January 31- February 3, 2022, Legalweek is the one place where the entire legal profession gathers to explore topics and strategies tailored specifically to their roles and gain the tools to get legal business done. Registration now open.
ECONOMY
ShareCast

Friday newspaper round-up: Energy companies, work from home, challenger audit firms

Energy companies face deepening scrutiny over their response to Storm Arwen after the opening of an official investigation into their handling of the crisis, which left almost a million homes without power for up to 12 days. The government’s review into the “unacceptable” power cuts, which followed the storm, aims to identify any issues with the resilience of the electricity network companies worst affected, and how they communicated with households after of the outages. - Guardian.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy