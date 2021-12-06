Baker McKenzie Latest to Join Germany's Associate Pay War

Our first runner-up this week is a Boies Schiller Flexner team led by partner Hamish Hume. The team effectively forced this week’s shutdown of the exclusive sportsbook for the state of Florida, a significant win for clients Magic City Casino and Bonita Springs Poker Room. The D.C. Court of Appeals last week declined to stay a lower court decision from last month nixing the state’s deal giving the Seminole Tribe a 30-year monopoly on online sports betting. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich in D.C. found the accord, which allowed anyone in the state to place sports bets through the Tribe’s “Hard Rock Sportsbook” mobile app, violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, which limits gaming to tribal lands.
