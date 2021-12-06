ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Mexico Fights Cultural Appropriation With New Intellectual Property Law

By Amy Guthrie
Law.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mexican Senate has unanimously approved a federal law aimed at protecting the cultural...

www.law.com

MySanAntonio

What did Levi's answer about the accusations of cultural appropriation in Mexico?

The agency considered that the Levi's Premium collection, Original Trucker Jacket contains "embroidered elements belonging to the Mazatec culture of the state of Oaxaca, without having the appropriate mechanism to obtain permission from said community." In this way, the Mexican department of culture demanded that Levi's and the Dracco Textil...
BUSINESS
thesamohi.com

Cultural appropriation is inappropriate

The issue of cultural appropriation enhances the divided social and political climate in the U.S., in contrast to cultural appreciation which bridges the gap between that divide. Students as young as 13 are now introduced to complex discussions such as the differences between cultural appropriation versus appreciation due to the inescapable divide. Many groups, specifically minorities, are sensitive on topics regarding their culture and background due to the trauma that many have experienced in this country. The fine line between the mockery and appropriation of a culture versus appreciation is a tough one to distinguish, but understanding the difference is crucial in working towards a more equal society. While many brush this difference off, it is a topic that has a large impact on many communities and deserves the public’s attention.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Georgetown University

Georgetown Law, University of Hong Kong Co-Host Conference on Intellectual Property, COVID-19 and Tackling Global Health Inequity

Last Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated an emergent COVID-19 strain as a "variant of concern" and gave it the name "omicron." This news is not only upending international travel and stock markets, but also underscores the need to expedite vaccination in low-income countries. Since the introduction of effective...
PUBLIC HEALTH
uschamber.com

4 Things to Know About Intellectual Property and COVID-19 Vaccines

Some governments, including the United States, are considering a proposal to waive intellectual property laws for COVID-19 vaccines. But waiving intellectual property laws could jeopardize medical innovation, including the development of new or adapted vaccines to combat COVID-19 variants like Omicron. Waiving intellectual property rights for COVID vaccines could have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Intellectual Property Law#Cultural Appropriation#Plagiarism#Cultural Heritage#The Mexican Senate#Afro Mexican
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Billionaire German doctor faces criminal probe after inoculating 20,000 people with home-made Covid vaccine he developed in 30 minutes

A criminal probe has been launched into a German doctor after he inoculated 20,000 people with a home-made Covid vaccine he developed in 30 minutes. Winfried Stöcker, 74, staged an illegal vaccination event at Luebeck airport in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, northern Germany, on Saturday. The billionaire scientist, who owns...
PUBLIC HEALTH
