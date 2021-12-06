Mexico Fights Cultural Appropriation With New Intellectual Property Law

The issue of cultural appropriation enhances the divided social and political climate in the U.S., in contrast to cultural appreciation which bridges the gap between that divide. Students as young as 13 are now introduced to complex discussions such as the differences between cultural appropriation versus appreciation due to the inescapable divide. Many groups, specifically minorities, are sensitive on topics regarding their culture and background due to the trauma that many have experienced in this country. The fine line between the mockery and appropriation of a culture versus appreciation is a tough one to distinguish, but understanding the difference is crucial in working towards a more equal society. While many brush this difference off, it is a topic that has a large impact on many communities and deserves the public’s attention.

