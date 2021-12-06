Nigerian Firm Launches In London With Raid of International Rivals

O2 is in talks to merge with broadband and TV provider Virgin Media in a move which would create one of the UK’s largest entertainment and telecoms companies.Telefonica, the Spanish company that owns O2, confirmed it is in discussions with Virgin Media’s US owner Liberty.“The process initiated by both parties is in a negotiation phase, not being able to guarantee, to this date, neither the precise terms nor the probability of its success,” Telefonica said.Both Telefonica and Liberty had been seeking to offload parts of their businesses for some time.O2 is the UK’s largest mobile phone operator and a tie-up...
