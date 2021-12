There is a Coca-Cola recall involving Coca-Cola and Sprite soda cans that contain an undisclosed foreign matter according to a Department of Defense All Food and Drug Activity message that was issued on November 24th. This recall has not shown up on the FDA recall list at time of publish and has only shown up in the memo from the Department of Defense and appears to only affect a small portion of product that was distributed to Armed Forces Commissary locations.

FDA ・ 1 DAY AGO