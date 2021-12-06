ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taos, NM

Taos police arrest 38-year-old suspect in homicide case

The Associated Press
 7 days ago

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide case in Taos, according to authorities.

Taos police said 38-year-old Ray Rivera was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree murder and charges could be modified as investigators continue to gather evidence.

Officers arrived at the shooting scene around 9:30 p.m. Thursday and found 25-year-old Antonio Martinez of Taos dead from a gunshot wound.

Police said Rivera fled the scene, but was found a short time later and arrested.

It was unclear Sunday if Rivera had a lawyer yet who could speak on his behalf.

