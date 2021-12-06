6-year-old girl dies after being struck by a truck in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A young girl died after being struck by a pickup truck in Tucson, according to authorities.

Police said officers were called to the scene Saturday afternoon about a vehicle colliding with a pedestrian.

They arrived to find 6-year-old Emory Conway in the roadway.

Police said the girl was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Investigators said Conway and a family member made it to the center lane of the roadway.

But for reasons unknown, Conway ran into another lane of the roadway and was struck by the truck.

Police said the driver immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

It’s been determined that the driver was not impaired at the time and no citations have been issued, according to police who said their investigation was ongoing.