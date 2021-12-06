ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Homewrecking co-worker

By Annie Lane
Observer-Reporter
 7 days ago

Dear Annie: My husband of 19 years had an office gathering at our home in mid-August. He has been at his job for 18 years and switched departments four years ago. I had never met any of the current team members due to my work schedule. One of his...

observer-reporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Woman being pressured to share unused vacation days with co-worker

Would you share your vacation days with a coworker just so they could take a trip? This is the situation one woman who has no kids and lots of accumulated vacation time found herself in. The 25-year-old explains that she’s been saving up her vacay days so she can take a long vacation and she has 44 days waiting for her. Employees at her company are allowed to donate their days to someone else and a coworker of hers is pushing her to do just that. The woman’s colleague is 41 and has three kids and when one of them was sick, she had to use four days to stay home with the child. The coworker’s brother also died and she took time off then, which ate into her vacation time as well. But she also tends to take a day or two every month or so, which has left her without many vacation days left. But now her kids want to take her on a trip, so she’s asking her childless coworker for some of hers. “She wants me to give her six of my days,” the woman explains, adding that the colleague says she “needs the break more” than her. The younger woman felt pressured by the mom to give her vacation days up, even though she didn’t want to, especially after the mom told her it was her fault her “kids’ dreams are being crushed.” Luckily, she found a solution that made everyone happy when a group of coworkers each donated a day to her so she could get a full two weeks off for the getaway with her children.
SOCIETY
Observer-Reporter

My wife's vaping drives me up a wall

Dear Annie: My husband works with a guy, "Dave." I met Dave's girlfriend, "Julie," last summer, and she's a sweet, earnest, trusting person. She and I became friends, and we text and meet for coffee when we can. Dave has been really unkind to her in public (my husband witnessed...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
Independent Record

Unvaccinated co-workers will be reported

I recently was reading the article about the government using employers to cover for the personpower OSHA lacks in order to turn in the non-compliant people who care nothing for their fellow citizen and won't get the proven vaccine. I know I will be doing my part to help turn...
HELENA, MT
Best Life

Never Forget to Do This Before Going to Bed in a Hotel Room, Expert Warns

When you check into a hotel for leisure, you expect (at the very least) a good night's sleep. After all, you might be on vacation and away from the challenges of work life, or even from the noise associated with your home environment. And if you're visiting a hotel for work, you truly need a good night's sleep: Maybe you're making a major presentation in the morning or you're going to be expected to come up with big ideas during an important day of meetings. Regardless, you want that night of sleep in a hotel bed to offer quality shuteye all night long. In order to make it count, here's what experts say you should always make sure to do before you hit the hay in a hotel room.
LIFESTYLE
MLive

Can I collect Social Security from my first husband?

Q. I was married 25 years when my husband passed and I was only 46, which I knew I was too young to collect Social Security from my husband since we didn’t have children, but step-children. So when I turned 60 they said I couldn’t get benefits from my late husband because I got remarried. Is that right?
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co Worker#Marriages
The Independent

Uncle found guilty of shaking baby nephew to death

An uncle has been found guilty of shaking his baby nephew to death while his mother was on the school run.Arlo Breslin died after suffering a “catastrophic head injury” at a house in Coventry in June 2018.His uncle James Scott, 31, was found guilty of manslaughter after a trial at Warwick Crown Court on Friday.The court was told Scott was looking after three-month-old Arlo on the morning of 29 June when the fatal injury happened.Scott’s sister was taking her three older children to school and left her son Arlo in the care of her brother while Arlo’s father went to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

'Today' Show Favorite Engaged After Reconciling With Ex

Today Show favorite Jill Martin shared some very exciting news recently. In November, the contributor revealed that she was engaged to Erik Brooks, per Page Six. Martin and Brooks were previously engaged, but they split during the pandemic after trying to make their long-distance relationship work. Martin penned an essay...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
HGTV

24 Thoughtful and Inexpensive Gift Ideas for Co-Workers

Sometimes, if we're lucky, our co-workers feel a little bit like family. They sit in the proverbial trenches with us during the busy season, share our eye rolls and knowing looks, offer a helping hand on big projects and only judge a smidge when we go back for a fourth cup of coffee. (Until we hand them a cup, too, of course.)
LIFESTYLE
Observer-Reporter

Game night takes a turn

Dear Annie: I have been in a friend group that plays board games nearly every month for 25 years. We all know one another from working at a startup in Colorado nearly 30 years ago. We don’t work together anymore, but we still play games together frequently. It has been tough during COVID-19, but we have played a few games online here and there.
HOBBIES
The Atlantic

Where I Live, No One Cares About COVID

In November, my wife asked me whether I had seen an article with the remarkable headline “Is It Safe to Go to Thanksgiving Dinner?”. “Is that from last year?” I asked. “No, it’s a few days old,” she said, her voice sinking to a growling murmur. “These people.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy