Something many in the U.S. may not realize is our constitution and constitutional order in many ways favor a tyranny of the minority. All that matters in the election of a President of the United States is the electoral college, which has permitted two men, just since the turn of the 21st Century, to win the White House while losing the nationwide popular vote. Two U.S. Senators per state regardless of population size means that small, less populous states have enormous, outsized power in that body. The ability of state legislatures to gerrymander congressional districts after the census every ten years means politicians can choose their voters, as opposed to the other way around. The President nominates and the Senate confirms appointees to the federal judiciary, so all three branches of government are beholden to minority will.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 9 DAYS AGO