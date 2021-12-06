ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison Clark Is Officially Returning to ‘Fear The Walking Dead’

Cadillac News
 7 days ago

Madison Clark Is Officially Returning to ‘Fear The...

www.cadillacnews.com

TVLine

Fear TWD Renewed for Season 8 — With Kim Dickens Returning as Madison

Madison Clark lives! During Sunday’s Talking Dead, not only was it revealed that Fear the Walking Dead had been renewed for Season 8, it was announced that Kim Dickens would be reprising her role of Alicia’s mother, who’s been thought to be dead since way back in Season 4. (Click here to read how she was believed to have expired.) Given the way that the show’s original leading lady left the show — or at least her unstoppable character did — much fanfare surrounded her imminent return to the fold in the back half of Season 7. “If there were a Mt....
TV SERIES
Collider

'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 8 Confirmed by AMC, With Kim Dickens Returning as Series Regular

During the latest episode of Talking Dead, it was announced that the spinoff show Fear the Walking Dead is renewed for a new season, and that Kim Dickens, who played fan-favorite character Madison Clark, will be making her return to the series. Her first appearance will be during the second half of Season 7, and will become a series regular once season 8 begins.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Lennie James Reacts to Kim Dickens' Return on Fear the Walking Dead

Worlds will collide when Morgan Jones (Lennie James) meets Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) on Fear the Walking Dead. On a 2017 episode of Talking Dead, it was announced James would leave The Walking Dead for Fear in the first crossover between the two series. Morgan would bridge the mothership and the spinoff, crossing to Fear in its semi-rebooted fourth season under showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg. But Morgan and Madison would never meet: a flashback midway through Season 4 revealed Madison died saving her children, Nick (Frank Dillane) and Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), her sacrifice happening before Morgan meets Madison's surviving group.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Fear the Walking Dead boss breaks down Morgan's shocking decision

Fear the Walking Dead spoilers follow. Fear the Walking Dead's seventh season has amped up the rivalry between Morgan Jones and Victor Strand, but the spin-off series' latest episode 'The Portrait' saw their cold war turn hot. Ahead of Fear's mid-season finale, co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss has explained how the "desperation"...
TV SERIES
NME

‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Showrunner responds to ‘The Portrait’’s key twist

Fear The Walking Dead showrunner co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss has shed some light on a shocking twist in the latest episode. The Portrait, which is the seventh episode of the seventh season and aired in the US on Sunday (November 28), saw the war between lead characters Morgan (Lennie James) and Strand (Colman Domingo) take a new dive.
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Fear the Walking Dead’: Colman Domingo Discusses Strand’s Villainous Journey

On this week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead, titled “The Portrait”, Strand (Colman Domingo) finally comes face to face with Morgan Jones (Lennie James). The latter wants help when Baby Mo gets sick with a double ear infection, while the former needs Morgan’s skills dealing with a group straight out of Mad Max who wants to take Strand’s tower stronghold. It leads to an unlikely team-up, and ultimately the revelation — and spoilers past this point — that Morgan used the opportunity to poison Strand.
TV SERIES
bransontrilakesnews.com

‘Fear the Walking Dead’: Alicia’s Back! (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for AMC‘s Fear the Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 8, “Padre.”]. Of all the surviving characters on Fear the Walking Dead, Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) might just have the worst luck. She’s a magnet for near-death experiences, from barely surviving the pantry horde in Season 3, to getting irradiated walker blood in her mouth in Season 5, to… well, having a tragic accident in Season 7 that might have cost her her life. Here’s how it happens.
TV SERIES
cancelledscifi.com

Fear the Walking Dead Renewed for an Eighth Season by AMC

Apparently AMC has not allowed the ever-diminishing viewership for its Walking Dead franchise (something I refer to as The Walking Dexit) to cause it to lose faith in the property because they have given Fear the Walking Dead an eighth season renewal. That show is currently at all-time ratings lows based on same-day viewing, but as I have previously mentioned, its fate is no longer dictated by the early Nielsen numbers. It has passed the syndication stretch and is guaranteed to live on in reruns where shows really turn a profit. So even if AMC is not making as much on ad revenue from new episodes, it will recoup that and more down the road. I had previously suggested that the show’s seventh season could be its last or that it could return for an eighth and final year. There is no word at this point on whether the new season could be its last, but it appears that AMC has not given up on the show just yet. They will be bringing back fan-favorite Kim Dickens as Madison Clark during the second half of the seventh season which resumes new episodes April 17th. There has been a fair amount of grumbling among fans about the current direction of the show, and bringing Dickens back may be a way to try and boost viewership. But there is still a chance that the eighth season could be announced as the show’s last at some point. The Walking Dead will be coming to an end with its eleventh season which is currently airing (new episodes resume in February), and an anthology series titled Tales of the Walking Dead is currently in the works with a Carol and Daryl spin-off show possibly coming as well.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Fear the Walking Dead season 7 midseason finale, Padre

Fear the Walking Dead will air its midseason finale for season seven on December 5 on AMC. The episode is titled “Padre,” and viewers will finally get more information about this term. We have heard the term throughout this season, and it will be interesting to find out exactly what it is.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 9 release date

Fear the Walking Dead’s season 7 back half will be explosive. Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) has declared war on Strand (Colman Domingo), and everyone is going to have to choose a side. Strand is sitting pretty in his tower, but Alicia has vowed to take it from him. This will...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Fear The Walking Dead’: More Power, More Problems (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for AMC‘s Fear The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 7, “The Portrait.”]. Well, well, well, if it isn’t the consequences of his own actions. Maybe Strand (Colman Domingo) shouldn’t have been so picky about who he let into his tower, huh?. Granted, all the...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Fear the Walking Dead Kim Dickens return, teaser, release date and more

Fear the Walking Dead has aired its season seven finale and now fans want to know when season seven will return to AMC. Talking Dead aired a teaser clip for the back half of season seven and things look exciting. But, the most exciting news is that Kim Dickens will return as Madison. She survived, which is something fans have been hoping for.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Fear the Walking Dead's future revealed beyond season 7

Good news, Fear the Walking Dead fans... the long-running horror spin-off has been renewed for an eighth season. Season 7's explosive mid-season finale, which aired in the US last night (December 5), saw Alycia Debnam-Carey's elusive Alicia Clark finally make an appearance, and declare war on Colman Domingo's increasingly power-hungry Victor Strand.
TV SERIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Will Live Again In Season 8

Horror fans will be able to fear the Walkers for at least one more season. Fear the Walking Dead–the popular The Walking Dead spinoff–will shamble into an eighth season on AMC, according to a report on Deadline. The first half of Season 7 just concluded, with the second half slated to debut Apr. 17, 2022. Check out the teaser for Part 2 of the current season on this page.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Alycia Debnam-Carey Fear the Walking Dead attends Cartier party

Fear the Walking Dead has finally given its fans one thing they have wanted: Alicia’s return (Alycia Debnam-Carey). In season 7, episode 7, “The Portrait,” fans were delighted to see Alicia’s return. She is now the leader of the mysterious group known as the Stalkers. The last fans saw of...
TV SERIES

