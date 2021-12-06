ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Toshiba walked away from potential buyout talks and Brookfield offer -sources

By Makiko Yamazaki
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aZYgY_0dF0N43c00

TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Toshiba Corp (6502.T) walked away from potential private equity buyout offers at a substantial premium, as well as advanced talks for a minority stake from Canada's Brookfield, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Toshiba's decision to not pursue either course - some details of which have not been previously reported - and instead focus on a plan to split itself in three, has widened the gulf between the conglomerate and a number of its hedge fund investors, according to the people, all of whom declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.

Some investors take issue with Toshiba's argument that a three-way split would create greater value than a private equity deal, given the company never formally solicited buyout bids, the people said. As such, some investors question the transparency of Toshiba's ongoing strategic review.

At least one private equity firm told the Toshiba committee tasked with its strategic review that a deal to take it private could be done at 6,000 yen a share or more, according to two people briefed on the review process.

Another private equity firm told the committee a deal could get done at around 5,000 yen a share, according to one of the people briefed on the review and another person.

A price of 6,000 yen would value Toshiba at around 2.6 trillion yen ($23 billion) and represent a 32% premium to its average price over the past 200 days, according to Refinitiv data.

It would also be in line with the 6,000-6,500 yen range that some major shareholders including hedge fund Elliott Management have estimated as fair.

The Toshiba committee said last month it asked four private equity firms at what price a potential deal to go private could happen. The range of prices it received were "not compelling relative to market expectations" it said in a statement, without specifying the range or elaborating on market expectations.

Multiple sources have said the firms included KKR & Co and Bain Capital.

"We are communicating with shareholders explaining the separation plan we announced on Nov. 12 as well as listening to their opinions," Toshiba said in a statement to Reuters. "We will continue our communications with various stakeholders."

'BEST ALTERNATIVE'

The outside director who heads the committee, Paul Brough, told investors splitting Toshiba was "the best alternative", and the committee would not change its mind even if the price levels were made public, according to a transcript of a Nov. 15 meeting with investors seen by Reuters.

Asked by an investor whether shareholders could "have a voice in the process," Brough said the committee hoped shareholders would agree the break-up offered greater value.

Reached via a Toshiba spokesperson, Brough confirmed his comments in the transcript but declined to comment further.

Some shareholders have also taken issue with Toshiba's decision not to pursue talks with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO), one of the private equity firms, on a potential minority investment, according to several sources.

That could have seen Brookfield, which successfully turned around the conglomerate's bankrupt nuclear power business Westinghouse, take a minority stake and help overhaul the business, sources said.

Brookfield did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Toshiba's review committee has said it held more than 25 meetings with an unnamed "party", but the suggested transaction was ultimately deemed as "challenging" for shareholders to support.

Toshiba is now conducting interviews with shareholders through investor relations advisory firm Makinson Cowell to solicit opinions on the break-up, sources said.

A Toshiba source, who declined to be identified, said it appeared some hedge fund investors won't ever be won over to the break-up plan.

"Certain shareholders would never be satisfied unless we agree to be taken private," the Toshiba source said.

($1 = 112.9600 yen)

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by David Dolan and Lincoln Feast.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Softbank-backed Brazilian crypto company launches new venture unit

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Softbank-backed Brazilian company 2TM, which runs the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Latin America, has launched a venture capital unit focusing on blockchain companies around the world, the company's chief executive officer said in an interview. 2TM, valued at roughly $2.2 billion after the latest...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Britain's Clinigen okays buyout offer from private-equity firm Triton

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s Clinigen Group has agreed to a buyout by UK-based private-equity firm Triton Investment Management in a deal that values the pharmaceutical services firm at about 1.2 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), the companies said on Wednesday. Last week, London-listed Clinigen had confirmed advanced talks with Triton...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bain Capital#Kkr#Toshiba Corp Lrb#Refinitiv#Elliott Management
Reuters

Portugal's EDP, China Three Gorges change partnership terms

LISBON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Portugal's main utility EDP (EDP.LS) said on Thursday that it changed the terms of a 10-year strategic partnership with its largest shareholder, China Three Gorges (CTG), to give each company greater flexibility and autonomy to grow globally. CTG first bought 21.4% of EDP in December...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Anglo American may expand plans for UK fertiliser project

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Anglo American Plc (AAL.L) said on Friday it could expand the scope of a project in Britain to produce fertiliser nutrients and would outline future expansion proposals by the end of 2022. The London-listed miner bought the Woodsmith project in Britain's North York Moors National...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Variety

Vivendi to Acquire Amber Capital’s Stake in Lagardere, Sets Takeover Bid in February 2022

Vivendi, the parent company of Canal Plus Group, is set to acquire a 17.5% stake in Lagardere, the French media, publishing and travel retail conglomerate, from Amber Capital in the next few days. Vivendi will own 45.1% of the Lagardère capital following the acquisition of 24.7 million shares at a price of €24.10 ($27.27) per share. The company said the transaction will not imply any cash transfers from either party, since Amber Capital will keep the funds received as cash collateral from Vivendi. If approved by regulatory authorities, the transaction will place Vivendi above the 30% share capital and voting right threshold...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Fertitta's hotel company, SPAC call off $8.6 bln merger

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Billionaire Tilman Fertitta's hotel company Fertitta Entertainment Inc and blank-check company FAST Acquisition Corp (FST.N) said on Friday they had mutually agreed to terminate their $8.6 billion merger agreement. The companies reached a settlement that provides FAST and its shareholders up to $33 million in upfront...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Better.com CEO taking time off with immediate effect- Vice

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Better.com Chief Executive Officer Vishal Garg is taking time off with immediate effect, Vice reported on Friday, citing an email here from the digital mortgage company's board of directors. The move comes after Garg apologized earlier this week for his manner of handling layoffs at the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UniCredit to cut 950 jobs in Italy under new plan - unions

MILAN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - UniCredit is set to cut 950 full-time positions in Italy under a new plan to the end of 2024 Italy’s second-biggest bank presented on Thursday, unions said in a statement. The cuts, mainly concentrated in central offices, will be carried out by retiring people,...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Media-Telecom Deals Value Hits Record, but M&A May Slow, PwC Projects

High-profile content deals — such as the planned Discovery-WarnerMedia merger and Amazon’s takeover of MGM, along with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) transactions — boosted M&A activity in the media and telecommunications industries for the past 12 months through mid-November, PricewaterhouseCoopers said in a Thursday report. “Following a rebound in the second half of 2020,” the firm said, “2021 proved to be a strong year for M&A activity” in the space. It noted that 804 announced deals, a 27 percent increase over the comparable 12-month period a year earlier. And the value of announced deals in the space totaled a record...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Merck invests nearly $700 million in M Ventures to seed young companies

Merck & Co. Inc.'s German unit Merck KGaA said Wednesday it will invest an additional 600 million euros ($679 million) into its corporate venture capital arm M Ventures over the next five years, Dow Jones reported. Since its inception in 2009, M Ventures has developed more than 80 companies around the world from founding to spin-off, and has backed the launch of new drugs and technologies. Shares of Merck are down 7.3% so far this year, compared to a rise of nearly 25% by the S&P 500.
BUSINESS
investing.com

4 Stocks Under $10 to Buy for a Market Bounce

Despite the inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints surrounding the globe, weak job growth reports and breakout of Omicron variant made the witness a pullback last Friday. However, falling jobless claims and energy prices could make the markets rebound soon. Thus, it could be wise to bet on low-priced stocks Wipro (NYSE:WIT), ICL Group (ICL), Information Services (III), and Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) with immense growth potential now.Increasing concerns about inflation, supply chain constraints, a weak job figure for November, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish monetary policy, and the emergence of highly transmissible omicron coronavirus variants resulted in a market sell-off last Friday.
STOCKS
AFP

China's debt-crippled Evergrande defaults: Fitch

Debt-crippled Chinese property giant Evergande has defaulted for the first time, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as authorities scrambled to avoid contagion throughout the world's second biggest economy. On Thursday, Fitch confirmed the company had defaulted for the first time on more than $1.2 billion worth of bond debt, as it downgraded the firm's status to a restricted default rating. 
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

242K+
Followers
252K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy