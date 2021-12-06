📧 O-Zone Late Night: Rams 37, Jaguars 17

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Another great player and the Jaguars bench him. I'm tired of this franchise. How can any sane person tolerate this anymore?. You're referencing the Jaguars Topic of the Week, a perpetually moving target that this week is running back James Robinson's snaps in recent games. Robinson in each of the last two games has been out for extended periods following first-half fumbles – 20 snaps this past week in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams and 16 last week in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons. What muddied the waters here a bit is that Robinson has been playing through heel/knee issues in recent weeks, so it has been difficult to discern for absolute certain whether his absences were injury-related or fumble-related. Or perhaps a combination thereof. Head Coach Urban Meyer said after a 37-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday that the issue indeed was injury-related and that Robinson would have returned to the game immediately had he been fully healthy. Muddying those waters was that Robinson carried three times on the Jaguars' final series in that game with the Jaguars trailing by 30 points. Robinson discussed this publicly Monday, and we'll get to those comments in the next O-Zone answer. But Meyer on Monday replied "That's a good question" when asked why Robinson was playing late if health was a concern. Meyer on Monday also said he plans to be more involved in playing rotations at the position moving forward because "I have just got to make sure we do it the way I want it done." Meyer, like many – if not all – head coaches, typically leaves playing-time specifics to the position coach. That's Jaguars running backs coach Bernie Parmalee. Are the Jaguars benching Robinson for the fumbles? Do they judge him more harshly than other players? Was there simply a miscommunication among the coaching staff about how Robinson should be used? Whatever the answer, the situation has been – and remains – strange and difficult to explain. Very strange and very difficult.

