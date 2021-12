Karen Townsend writes at HotAir.com about a high-profile columnist’s spot-on assessment of the vice president. Peggy Noonan doesn’t always get it right (no one does) but when she does, liberal heads explode. Case in point, her column this week for the Wall Street Journal. Noonan hits the nail on the head with her brutally honest assessment of Kamala Harris as vice-president. Leftists are in need of a safe space.

