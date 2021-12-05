ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainians tense amid Russian troops build-up

Cover picture for the articleSubscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can...

Washington Post

Putin barrels toward invading Ukraine, encouraged by Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s path toward threatening an invasion of Ukraine is marked by reckless actions. In this move toward defiance of international norms, Putin has been subtly encouraged by former president Donald Trump, a fellow traveler in recklessness. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up.
POTUS
Popular Mechanics

If Russia Strikes Ukraine, Here's How the Pentagon Could Bring the Heat

U.S. intelligence officials now believe that Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine is a prelude to attack. While an attack is not certain, the stockpiling of forces would allow Moscow to stage a limited invasion of its rival. The Pentagon has a range of options to deal with...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Putin’s general warns nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are ‘ready for action’ amid fears of Ukraine invasion

VLADIMIR Putin's general has warned Russia's nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are "ready for action" - further fuelling fears of an invasion of Ukraine. Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said more than 95 per cent of Moscow's ground-based strategic nuclear forces are "kept in constant readiness for combat use".
MILITARY
CNBC

Biden didn't accept Putin's 'red lines' on Ukraine – here's what that means

President Biden didn't accept Russian leader Vladimir Putin's "red lines" on Ukraine during their high-stakes video call that came as Russia's military builds its presence on the Ukrainian border. Namely, that means the U.S. isn't accepting Putin's demand that Ukraine be denied entrance into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Biden and Putin to Speak Tuesday as Russia Gathers Troops on Ukrainian Border

Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are set to speak Tuesday about a build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine, the Associated Press reports. U.S. intelligence officials say the Russian president has gathered roughly 70,000 troops on the border, which they believe signals a potential invasion. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed the plans. The White House did not immediately offer comment, but the AP reports that Biden said Friday he’s “putting together what I believe to be, will be, the most comprehensive and meaningful set of initiatives to make it very, very difficult for Mr. Putin to go ahead and do what people are worried he may do.”
POLITICS
Chronicle

Ukrainian President Warns of Possible Coup, Russian Intimidation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had information that the country’s richest man was being dragged into an alleged Russian-backed coup planned for next month, but he dismissed the idea as not credible. The comments underscore the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, which accuses its neighbor of amassing military...
POLITICS
hot96.com

Kremlin says Russia cannot de-escalate due to Ukrainian troop presence nearby

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Wednesday it could not de-escalate tensions with the West over Ukraine due to a large concentration of Ukrainian forces near its border. U.S., NATO and Ukrainian officials have expressed concerns over unusual Russian troop movements near Ukraine. Moscow has said its posture is...
POLITICS
pbs.org

Officials pessimistic about agreement between U.S. and Iran amid tense talks

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism. Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
U.S. POLITICS
chimesnewspaper.com

Russian troop buildup sparks concern of invasion

Between 95,000 and 100,000 Russian troops have amassed on the border between Russia and Ukraine, leading to warnings from the Biden administration that the Russian military may be planning to invade Ukraine as soon as 2022. United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. plans to react to potential Russian hostility against Ukraine with unspecified “economic measures.”
U.S. POLITICS
Shore News Network

‘Bloody Massacre’: Ukrainian Official Describes Devastation Russian Invasion Would Bring

There will be a “really bloody massacre” if Russia invades Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, the Ukrainian defense minister, told CNN. The armed conflict would have “disastrous” consequences for Europe as an estimated 4 to 5 million Ukrainians would attempt to seek refuge throughout the continent, Reznikov told CNN. He warned that Ukraine would not be the only country to suffer losses, as “Russian guys also will come back in the coffins.”
POLITICS
Idaho8.com

Ukrainian military report says Russia boosted troops to 120,000 near border

Ukrainian defense officials say Russia has increased troop numbers near the Ukrainian border to 120,000 people, including additional army, air force and naval personnel. According to its latest ongoing security assessment — shared with CNN by Ukrainian security sources — the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said “combat and other military equipment, such as tanks, armed vehicles and ‘Iskander’ missiles remain near the border of Ukraine,” following numerous Russian military exercises.
MILITARY
Salamanca Press

The AP Interview: US commander on Middle East plan

Gen. Kenneth McKenzie Jr. tells the AP about U.S. strategies in Middle Eastern countries, like how to deal with the growth of al-Qaida and ISIS in Afghanistan, and clashes between U.S. forces and Iranian-backed militias near Iraq. (December 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

UK deploys another 140 troops to Poland and Lithuania to bolster forces at border with Belarus amid tensions over migrant crisis and increase in Russian troops near Ukraine

The UK is to deploy additional troops in Eastern Europe amid tension in Belarus after thousands of migrants converged on the country's borders in the hope of entering the EU. The Ministry of Defence announced on Thursday that 140 military engineers will be sent to Poland, adding to an existing team of 150 that are already based in the country. A separate team of reconnaissance specialists will also be sent to Lithuania.
MILITARY
Salamanca Press

Pope laments church divisions in Cyprus

Pope Francis met Friday with the leader of Cyprus' Greek Orthodox Church and pointed to works of charity as a means to help heal the rift between Catholic West and Orthodox East (Dec. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
RELIGION
Salamanca Press

Austin meets with Israeli Defense Minister Gantz

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with his Israeli counterpart, Minister of Defense Benjamin Gantz at the Pentagon Thursday to discuss military readiness against Iran and shared security interest in the region. (Dec. 9) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
MILITARY
Salamanca Press

Ukrainian spa town's mass vaccination success

Small spa town in western Ukraine stands out in a country where just under a quarter of the population has received coronavirus vaccines. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/1e46299a4b83465fba39d0bccf4e7b7e.
PHARMACEUTICALS

