Podcast: Lakers take two steps forward, one step back

Done with another deep-dive into stats, this time focusing on specific lineups, lineup groups, their offense, their defense, their plus minus. Why? In the first place because I agreed with comments that said the defense should have been better but I found myself disagreeing with takes that claimed the game was lost on defense because of going small. The eye-test told me that every time they went with 1 big or small ball, they won those minutes, every time they played two bigs, they lost those minutes. Every time they played guys with a defensive reputation over shooters, they lost. I thought this was a typical game of lineup choices between all-defense or all-offense, without having much of a healthy balance anywhere.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO