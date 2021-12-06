ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: Lakers take two steps forward, one step back

By SB Nation NBA News
silverscreenandroll.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a week where the Lakers seemed to take two steps forward, Friday was one step back in their loss to the Clippers. Still, it seems the team is taking positive steps forward, even if it’s coming incrementally despite it being a quarter of the way into the season....

www.silverscreenandroll.com

silverscreenandroll.com

Eye-test vs data; statistical analysis Lakers vs Clippers (lineups)

Done with another deep-dive into stats, this time focusing on specific lineups, lineup groups, their offense, their defense, their plus minus. Why? In the first place because I agreed with comments that said the defense should have been better but I found myself disagreeing with takes that claimed the game was lost on defense because of going small. The eye-test told me that every time they went with 1 big or small ball, they won those minutes, every time they played two bigs, they lost those minutes. Every time they played guys with a defensive reputation over shooters, they lost. I thought this was a typical game of lineup choices between all-defense or all-offense, without having much of a healthy balance anywhere.
ClutchPoints

The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
silverscreenandroll.com

Podcast: The Lakers found a recipe for success against the Celtics

The Los Angeles Lakers have had games where they’ve beaten their opponent by double digits this season; they’ve also had wins against teams that are expected to be in the playoff picture; Tuesday night was the first time they’ve done both in the same game. While the...
silverscreenandroll.com

LeBron James energizes Lakers to 117-102 win over Celtics

Beating the Boston Celtics just doesn’t get old, and the Los Angeles Lakers so graciously reminded their fans of that on Tuesday with a comfortable 117-102 victory. Frank Vogel rolled out yet another starting lineup on Tuesday, this time starting LeBron James and Anthony Davis the 4 and 5 alongside Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley and Talen Horton-Tucker. Unsurprisingly, that lineup didn’t exactly give the Celtics problems, but it ultimately didn’t matter because of how dominant James was.
silverscreenandroll.com

Malik Monk’s second-half explosion isn’t enough as Lakers fall to Clippers

There are no moral victories for a Lakers team that was expected to contend heading into the year, but their loss to the Clippers on Friday night was also hardly a disaster by recent standards. The Lakers may have ultimately fallen 119-115 to drop to 12-12 on the season, and certainly won’t be excited about this result, but a close game against a fellow playoff contender represents a step in the right direction for this team.
silverscreenandroll.com

LeBron James offers defense of criticism aimed at Frank Vogel after Lakers slow start

Sitting at just .500 through the first 24 games of the season, the spotlight has grown mighty bright on the Lakers and, specifically, head coach Frank Vogel. As is the nature of being a head coach in any professional league, much of the blame and little of the credit — fair or foul — falls at the feet of the head coach.
silverscreenandroll.com

Contrary to popular opinion, Avery Bradley has been essential to the Lakers’ defensive development

After a winless preseason, the Lakers’ regular season started in an equally unsatisfying place, especially on the defensive end. Six games in, they’d given up no fewer than 115 points in any one game, and racked up the fourth-worst defensive rating in the NBA (111.0 points per 100 possessions). For the team that had ranked second and third on defense in each of their prior seasons under Frank Vogel — who said at a recent practice that defensive rating was the most important catch-all metric he uses to look at defense — their sudden inability to deter opponents from scoring was surely an unwelcome surprise.
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers vs. Celtics Preview: The rivalry returns to L.A.

A talking point over the past couple of seasons — dawning with the arrivals of Anthony Davis, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard into the town — was that the Lakers and Clippers could become one of the league’s better rivalries. The two teams did not meet in the playoffs over the first two postseasons following those three acquisitions, making it hard for the rivalry to ever really take flight after never being much of a factor historically, as Russell Westbrook eloquently noted recently.
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Frank Vogel, DeAndre Jordan had heated moment on Lakers bench

One Los Angeles Lakers player seemed none too pleased with head coach Frank Vogel’s decision-making during Tuesday’s game. Vogel pulled starting center DeAndre Jordan just four minutes into the first quarter of the Lakers’ game against the Sacramento Kings, inserting Dwight Howard in Jordan’s place. Jordan and Vogel were seen having an animated conversation on the bench immediately after the substitution. Take a look.
silverscreenandroll.com

Russell Westbrook’s third quarter outbursts showcases Lakers turnaround in second halves

On the surface, the moment in the third quarter where Russell Westbrook capped off a Lakers run with a 3-pointer before turning to celebrate with the crowd wasn’t anything out of the ordinary for his career. A player who has built a reputation for his overwhelming energy and passion had it overflowing in that moment and turned to the sold out crowd to celebrate.
