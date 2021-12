ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Sterling fire department Lieutenant died while on duty late Friday night. He was responding to a fire in rural Rock Falls when the incident happened. A press release from the city of Sterling says the department received the call just after 11 p.m. to 10031 Ridge Road. EMS crews attempted life saving measures on the firefighter on scene and in route to CGH Medical Center where doctors continued life saving efforts to no avail.

