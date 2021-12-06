Police search for driver who hit, severely injured pedestrian on Espee Street
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching for a driver who hit a pedestrian and then drove off Sunday afternoon on Espee Street,
Officials say the hit-and-run collision happened just before 4 p.m. in the 700 block of Espee Street. A woman suffered major injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The driver involved fled from the scene.
No description of a vehicle of the driver was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.
