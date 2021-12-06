ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Police search for driver who hit, severely injured pedestrian on Espee Street

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dE8Xh_0dF0L4zC00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching for a driver who hit a pedestrian and then drove off Sunday afternoon on Espee Street,

Officials say the hit-and-run collision happened just before 4 p.m. in the 700 block of Espee Street. A woman suffered major injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The driver involved fled from the scene.

No description of a vehicle of the driver was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Rollover Hwy 178 crash victim thrown from car identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The woman left dead at the scene of a fatal crash Wednesday on Highway 178 just west of the split to Golden State Avenue was identified by officials Friday as Emily Dianne Hendricks. California Highway Patrol officials said Hendricks was thrown from her car and succumbed to her injuries on the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Driver in Panama Lane crash appears in court, family of siblings killed speak out

Core is facing two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license for DUI and failing to provide proof of insurance. "If you ever think about having a few beers and getting behind the wheel of a vehicle, just don't," Jeff Malone, the father of the 19-year-old killed JJ Malone, said. "No one deserves to go through the pain that me and the entire family on both sides are going through." 17's Maddie Gannon has the full story online.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Accidents
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

KCSO arrests 9, cites 4 in Rosedale patrol operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nine people were arrested, four people cited and a stolen car was returned to its owner during a patrol operation in the Rosedale area Thursday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. Detectives with the sheriff’s office notice an increase in property crimes and assaults involving transients in the Rosedale area. […]
ROSEDALE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

KCSO seeking information in 2019 homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to gather information regarding the murder of Joseph Melendez in 2019. On May 5, 2019, just after 1 a.m., Joseph Melendez, 26, was stabbed and left for dead on West Drive in East Bakersfield near Kern Medical. He died at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD officials break down how they evaluate a school threat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Concerns across the nation have been rising during the aftermath of the school shooting in Michigan that left four people dead and several others wounded. In this event’s wake, Bakersfield has been dealing with its own incidents, which, according to officials, have been on the rise. Last week a West High […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Edwards Air Force Base officer indicted in $250K unemployment insurance fraud

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A military police officer at Edwards Air Force Base has been indicted in a $250,000 unemployment insurance fraud scheme, federal authorities said. Trevon Miller, 28, submitted unemployment insurance claims in more than 30 states since the COVID-19 pandemic began, using his former identity of Trevon Rodney and telling state workforce agencies […]
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Bakersfield man pleads guilty to dealing methamphetamine, fentanyl

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A 29-year-old Bakersfield man on Thursday pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine and pills containing fentanyl, according to federal authorities. Wilfredo Medina-Perez admitted to distributing 442 grams of meth and 13,078 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California. Co-defendant Uriel Ivan Portillo, 35, of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Mom of teen who punched girl during O.C. basketball game charged: DA

A mother is facing jail time after yelling at her daughter to hit another girl during a basketball game in a caught-on-video incident in Garden Grove last month, the Orange County District Attorney announced Thursday. The mother, 44-year-old Latira Shonty Hunt of La Puente, was in the stands on Nov. 7 watching her teenage daughter […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
873K+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy