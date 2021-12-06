Jefferson celebrates holiday season with parade

JEFFERSON — Kyler French, 6, waited patiently for the candy to fly from floats on Saturday evening at the Jefferson Christmas parade.

Amber Sturgill, French’s mother, said they moved to Jefferson this summer so they were experiencing the parade for the first time.

The lengthy parade brought a little bit of everything for the hundreds of people who lined the streets of Jefferson to pick up candy, check out the fire engines and listen to the Jefferson High School band.

There was something for nearly everyone as the parade started at Jefferson High School and meandered downtown on Saturday evening.

John Szewczyk was already with a notebook to write notes regarding the different units in the parade as he was chosen as one of three village council members judging the various classes. “It is neat to see everyone come out,” he said of the parade.

Christine Rummell came all the way from Cleveland and got a good seat in the back of a pick up truck to watch the parade. She said she came to see the parade with her brother and sister-in-law that live in Jefferson.

Paul Bishop also got a good parking spot on the parade route after eating dinner around 5 p.m. and staying to watch the parade. He said he lives in the village and enjoys the small town atmosphere.

Terri Dean was able to step out of her home to check out the parade and said she loves seeing the children enjoying the event.

Kirra Green, also of Jefferson, said she was looking forward to getting some candy along the parde route.