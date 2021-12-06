St. Francis, Palo Alto, M-A wrestlers earn tourney titles

Ryan Sage has been hired to coach girls’ lacrosse at Menlo School. The hiring was announced Thursday by Menlo Athletic Director Earl Koberlein. “We are thrilled to have Ryan lead our girls’ team. He brings a wealth of lacrosse knowledge and coaching experience,” Koberlein said. “He is passionate, energetic and competitive on the field but more importantly, Ryan will be a great teacher of important life skills. As a top student and high-level athlete, he can provide exemplary leadership and help develop the strength and confidence of our student-athletes on and off the field.”

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO