Central Alabama Severe Weather Threat for Monday

By Ashley Gann
 7 days ago

There will be a window of severe weather between 6am and noon Monday. This will include mainly strong, straight line winds. Tornado threat is low, as this will remain a wind event.
The time line will begin early Monday morning in Northwest Alabama. By 10am the line will be along the 59/20 corridor, then moving south of I-20 by noon and gone by 3-4pm.

Although the rain and storms will be in and out, it will leave behind a blanket of colder air. Temperatures will start dropping quickly tomorrow. Some of our in house models have a few of our higher elevation cities in the upper 20s, and low 30s by Tuesday morning. At this time, most will generally be in the mid to upper 30s, still cold.
More on and off showers pick back up Wednesday and we will remain in this unsettled weather pattern through the weekend. grab the umbrella and be ready.

