ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

MIKE GINGERICH: Best productivity tools for hybrid work spaces

By MIKE GINGERICH TECH TALK
Washington Times-Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraditional workspaces are quickly transforming into hybrid environments where office-based workers coexist with remote workers. For many workplaces it is the logical transition post-pandemic. Unsurprisingly, both employees and employers love the new trend. Employees love the flexibility as they can work from the office or check-in from home. It enables them...

www.washtimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Union

Keys to leading teams with a hybrid work model

Currently, flexibility has become a priority for workers, many do not want to return to the 100% face-to-face way of working, because according to a survey we conducted in Evaluar, 7 out of 10 Mexican employees prefer a mixed work model, where they can combine the home office with a few days at the office. Along the same lines, we can see that many companies are willing to benefit from this way of working, in terms of the economic and resource efficiencies that have been consolidated throughout these months; That is why about 80% of companies plan to let their collaborators divide their time between the office and remote work , as indicated by a study carried out by We Work. However, just as the advantages of this model can be evidenced, there are challenges for leaders and of course for entrepreneurs; These leadership challenges invite us to ask ourselves, are we prepared to guide employees in the office and at a distance at the same time?
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Forbes

Three Hybrid Work Trends Transforming Collaboration—For The Better

Hybrid work models are increasingly appealing for companies across a variety of industries. Yet, most organizations don’t have a clear vision of what that looks like for day-to-day collaboration. There’s urgency to get started, though: Over half of U.S. workers prefer flexibility and report that hybrid arrangements could help reduce stress.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
cdm.link

The best free tools for working with modular synthesis and music

Patching for the people – there’s no reason cost or access has to keep you from the powers and fun of modular synthesis and music making. VCV Rack’s launch this month got lots of attention, but there are other options, too. Here the latest, best picks. Reaktor Blocks Base and...
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Riverbed Unified Network Performance Management Adds Visibility For Leading Video Applications, Increasing Productivity For Hybrid Work Environments

Riverbed AppResponse enhances analysis of leading video collaboration apps Zoom and Microsoft Teams, new DNS Insights, and expands TCP metrics support. Riverbed | Aternity announced it added critical visibility and reporting capabilities to its industry-leading, unified visibility solutions, including for popular video and collaboration applications Zoom and Microsoft Teams. Key updates to the Riverbed Unified Network Performance Management (NPM) portfolio deliver greater application and network intelligence by extracting useful performance data via real-time packet analysis, without having to access packet details directly. In addition to greater visibility into popular video apps, these new capabilities deliver DNS insights and three new TCP metrics, resulting in faster remediation of common IT problems.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workforce Productivity#Working Hours#Commuting#Resource Management#Zoom#Rooms#Microsoft Teams#Share Point#Basecamp
smallbiztrends.com

Hybrid Work Opportunities for SMBs and How to Capitalize

Before the pandemic, business success was often defined by budgets, resources, or location. But now businesses, big and small, are finding themselves playing in a more unrestricted field and working with more tools in new ways including: laptops, video conferencing software, and kitchen tables or home offices. This shift to...
ECONOMY
TrendHunter.com

Productivity-Focused Work Environments

Prodo Party is a cross between a virtual co-working space and a proctored testing environment; however, it was designed to be used on a daily basis. This makes it a great option for those looking to be productive with work, school, or other tedious tasks. It has focus times when...
TECHNOLOGY
Inside Higher Ed

Hybrid Schedules as Retention Tools

I don’t know yet how serious the Omicron variant will be—to my ears, it sounds like a Transformers cartoon from the ’80s—but the simple existence of yet another variant adds urgency to the questions around working from home. Full-time faculty have always had the option to work from home. Lessons...
TECHNOLOGY
enplugged.com

Best Digital Marketing Tools in 2018

Almost all digital marketers usually practice of having at any given point of time the numerous balls. They keep on the creation of strategies, successively running campaigns, and at the same time managing important communication channels. Fortunately, there are plenty of the digital marketing tools available online for making the rearranging task easily manageable. The followings.
MARKETING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Tech Report& LLC

Choose the Best Option for Your Hybrid Office

There is no one-size-fits-all in a hybrid office setting. You have the option of choosing a hybrid working model that best suits your company. During the epidemic, most organizations chose a remote-first strategy. This is the all-in option, which allows anyone who can work remotely to do so. If you...
ECONOMY
CIO

10 hidden benefits of hybrid work

Nearly all studies and reports have called it: Hybrid is the way the business world will work from now on. This shift is well under way, testing leadership that must now reshape office space and reorganize teams. But the hybrid environment is already showing positives, especially in IT where CIOs...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
VentureBeat

New tools to make the hybrid cloud simpler and the cloud datacenter sustainable

Over the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic made remote working a top priority for many organizations, which were forced to enable employees to work from home to maintain productivity. As a consequence, these organizations began to heavily invest in on-demand computing resources for remote employees. As 2021 draws to...
COMPUTERS
nojitter.com

Placing Your Bets on Hybrid Work

This week the CEO of the polling company Gallup made a bet: “When the pandemic wanes and something close to ‘normal’ returns, we conclude that there will be a 37% reduction of in-person [i.e., in-the-office] days worked per week for those 60 million employees who can work from home,” Jim Clifton wrote in a post on the company’s website.
ECONOMY
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2021: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We’ve put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
The Chronicle of Higher Education

A Hybrid-Work Semester Is Wrapping Up. Here Are Some Emerging Best Practices.

The hot experiment on college campuses this fall has had more to do with who’s in cubicles than what’s in pipettes. Universities across the country have tried out a hybrid work force, charting a path that’s neither fully on Zoom nor wholly dependent on people sitting at their desks. The...
COLLEGES
fortwaynesnbc.com

Electric Works making progress preparing space for Do it Best and school STEAM program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Leaders of two organizations that will become prime tenants of Electric Works got a guided tour Friday through the spaces that will be their respective new homes. One of those tenants is moving its world headquarters to the project, while the other will create a learning environment for high school students who want training for science, technology and entrepreneurship careers.
FORT WAYNE, IN
tech.co

Half of Workers Would Quit If Hybrid Working Removed

With many companies being forced into a remote/hybrid work arrangement due to the pandemic, research has found that employees have quickly become accustomed to the new way of working, so much so that reportedly over half would leave their jobs if they were forced to return to the office full time.
ECONOMY
27 First News

Best ice climbing tools

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Why not stick to just climbing rocks? Because climbing up ice offers a unique thrill. It’s more thrilling because the ever-changing layout of the ice and the slippery surface makes each run uniquely challenging, requiring more specialized climbing methods. There is a need for different tactics and techniques for ice climbing and more specialized tools. Knowing when, where, and how to use these tools is critical for getting yourself up everything from glaciers to frozen waterfalls. Since they’re responsible for preventing you from falling, you want to invest in quality ice climbing tools that won’t break.
HOBBIES
inspiyr.com

How to Strengthen Weak Ties in a Hybrid Work Environment

One thing is for sure, we’ve had to deal with a lot of change over the last two years because of the pandemic. Many businesses went from normal operations to remote working overnight. They then spent over a year trying to perfect those processes, keep the business operational, and ensure that employees are safe, continually productive, and happy.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy