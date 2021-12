The AFC continues to be the most unpredictable conference in years, with 12 teams still .500 or better through 12 weeks in the season. The Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, and Denver Broncos are all tied for the final playoff berth (with the Chargers holding the tiebreaker) -- and are in the same division! The Baltimore Ravens are the new top seed in the conference, yet are just two games up on the final playoff spot.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO