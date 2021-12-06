ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

MORRIS: Celebrate God's gifts of beauty

By Orrin Morris
Henry County Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Revelation 22:16, just six verses before the end of the New Testament, the author notes Jesus referring to himself as “the bright morning star." May this Lord’s Day provide you the opportunity to celebrate the generous gifts of beauty that the stars of the wildflower kingdom provide. NEW...

www.henryherald.com

41nbc.com

Community Church of God hosts gift giveaway Saturday

You can go to the church at 5555 Bethesda Avenue at 9 a.m. and register for the free gifts from the church’s Walmart store. Once you register, the church will give you a bag to fill with gifts. There are items for children and the family. Senior Pastor for...
MACON, GA
WMBF

God’s Gifts: Collecting items for teenagers this Christmas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -God’s Gifts was founded by Stella McDowell in 2012. She collects household items all year round for those in need. Right now, God’s Gifts is collecting gifts for 13-18 year old’s to have for Christmas. They are asking for donations of Socks, Slippers, Shoes, Gift Cards,...
Argus Press

It’s a miracle that God found us

Several years ago, “Christian Examiner” magazine carried a story about Kathi Macias, a mother and grandmother, who writes Christian fiction. One day while shopping she stopped and touched a young homeless woman on the shoulder and prayed quietly for her. The woman began crying and told Kathi how much it...
OWOSSO, MI
Havre Daily News

Hello, God. It's me, Mara,

You know, Lord, it's been a long time ago, but way back when, we viewed a beautiful painting done by William Hollman Hunt titled "The Light of the World." It pictures Jesus standing outside a cottage door, which is overgrown with dead weeds. The door has no latch. In one hand Jesus holds a lantern, bright with light. The other hand is knocking on the door. The painting clearly shows that we must answer the knock and open the door before we can know the abundance of God's love.
RELIGION
womansday.com

20 Best Godmother Gifts to Give the Woman Showing Your Child God's Way

Whether your child is a newborn or is already being raised as a devout Christian, you selected their godmother because she is caring, thoughtful, and committed to her faith. By being there during your child’s baptism, regular churchgoing, and other holidays and milestones, she’s proven her commitment both to God and your family. So naturally, whether it's Christmas, her birthday, or another special occasion, you want to celebrate her meaningful role by finding a godparent gift that shows just how much you appreciate her.
RELIGION
thatshelf.com

The Hand of God Review: An Eye for Beauty

“He longs to make movies—cinema being that celebrated monument that saves the sad lives of people like Fabietto, deluding both those who make it and those who watch it to recover from the world they’ve lost,” writes Paolo Sorrentino in his introduction to the companion book for The Hand of God. “But delusions fill up our lives. Which is why cinema will never die.”
RELIGION
kmuw.org

'The Hand of God' explores the duality of the beautiful and the hideous

As The Hand of God begins, a woman stands by a street in Naples when a fancy car rolls up, the window rolls down, and a striking man tells her he knows her name and also that she’s been struggling to have children. The man claims to be San Gennaro, the patron saint of Naples who died in the 4th century, and he says if she comes with him he will cure her troubles. She accepts, partly because he knows more about her intimate details than any person could know, but even more so because there’s something thoroughly bewitching about him. He takes her to a secluded location where they meet The Little Monk, another figure from Neapolitan religious folklore, and San Gennaro tells her to lean down and kiss The Little Monk’s head. She does, and at that moment, the saint grabs her rear end, telling her now the ritual is complete and she and her husband will be able to conceive.
RELIGION
Henry County Daily Herald

HAL BRADY: Ways to handle worry in our lives

There is a story about a young woman crying profusely while standing on a street corner. When a man came up to her and asked why she was weeping, she replied, “I was just thinking that maybe someday I would get married. We would later have a beautiful baby girl. Then one day the child and I would go for a walk along this street, and my darling daughter would run into the street, get hit by a car and die.”
RELIGION
icr.org

The Gift of God Himself

Each Christmas we remember how deeply God loves us. His wondrous plan of salvation—first set in motion in the Garden of Eden—was miraculously manifested in the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ some two millennia ago. But Jesus is so much more than a babe in the manger. He is the great Seed foretold in the beginning—the very Creator Himself who walked “in the garden in the cool of the day” and prophesized the necessity of His own death for you and for me (Genesis 3:8, 15). Christ then became our Savior and Redeemer when He willingly sacrificed Himself for us, victoriously conquered sin and death, and is now alive forevermore!
RELIGION
pix11.com

Holiday beauty gift ideas

Today we’re talking holiday beauty. Whether you’re looking for gifts or stocking stuffers,. lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French has some smart and fun ideas to spoil the women in your life. Products include, Olay Regenerist Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Hydrating Moisturizer, Clean Classic Rollerball Layering Set, Pacifica Dreamy Stars Dewy Skin, Secret Fresh Invisible Solid Deodorant and Nails.INC Plant Power.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Byrdie

These Artistic Puzzles Are Celebrating Black Culture and Beauty

Since elementary school, William Jones and Ericka Chambers have had a lifelong passion for puzzles. The brother-sister duo's enchantment for the brain game didn't fade as adults. Instead, it sparked the idea of their business, Puzzles of Color, aimed to bridge the gap between entertainment and diversity. The entrepreneurs have...
MUSIC
Eyewitness News

Beautiful Gifts from Malloves Jewelers

Looking for that perfect gift for the special woman in your life? You can't go wrong with somethin from Malloves! From silver and gold to fun gifts, you're sure to find something at their store on Main Street in Middletown. To learn more visit malloves.com.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Charleston City Paper

16 Local Health and Beauty Gifts

Give the gift of health and wellness this holiday season with skin treatment products, beauty supplements, makeup items and a variety of relaxing CBD products from these local businesses. Verve & Co. Smoke n Brew. Charleston Hemp Collective.
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Recyclable Beauty Gift Packs

Three packaging manufacturers, Eviosys, Grown.Bio and Verescence, teamed up to create 100% recyclable beauty gift packs and the limited-edition designs set the tone for a more sustainable future in beauty. For environmentally minded consumers, the gift set features 100% recyclable and refillable glass bottles and a reusable and infinitely recyclable metal tin, all within a carbon-negative 100% home-compostable insert made from mushroom material.
SKIN CARE
Clayton News Daily

MORRIS: During this season, focus on God's gift of love, salvation

One of the most comprehensive instructions for a Christian’s behavior is found in Philipians 4:8. It reads, "Finally, brethren, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is of good repute, if there is any excellence and if anything worthy of praise, let your mind dwell on these things." May this Christmas season focus on God’s love and His gift for our salvation.
RELIGION
Desiring God

The Pleasures of God’s Faithfulness

There are many levels of pleasure in thinking back over 150 years of the life of Bethlehem. The pleasure of actually looking at the pictures of 20 of the 23 charter members in 1871, and discovering that there were 14 women and 9 men in that first membership. And that on June 24, they held their first service at the home of Eric and Anna Hernland on Hennepin Island.
RELIGION
amherstbulletin.com

Annual Leverett exhibit celebrates beauty, diversity of glass

LEVERETT — Eighteen glass artists are displaying their work for the third “Oh Beautiful Glass” exhibit, on display at Leverett Crafts & Arts through Nov. 28. The annual exhibit began in 2018, and returns this year following a hiatus in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizer Sally Prasch said it’s been “wonderful” to have the glass artists reconvene, and observe how their work has changed over time.
LEVERETT, MA
goodhousekeeping.com

These are the best Christmas gifts for beauty lovers, as chosen by the experts

If you're struggling to know what to buy the beauty lover in your life this Christmas season, look no further. Here we've rounded up the best beauty Christmas gifts from sumptuous silk hair accessories to luxury sanitiser, and from covetable new makeup releases to the very best in self-care. With input from our expert beauty team and the industry must-haves, we've curated a list of gifts for every budget that are sure to bring them joy and delight not only on the big day, but every time they use them.
MAKEUP
Henry County Daily Herald

Watch This Little Bird Sneak Up On His Butterfly Siblings | The Dodo

Seamus the Mejiro fell out of a tree when he was a baby. After he got rescued by Donna, her son Christopher and daughter Sabrina, he ended up in a forever home filled with butterflies and other rescue birds. Keep up with Seamus and the rest of his bird family...
ANIMALS

