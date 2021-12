RUTHERFORDTON — December 4th was no doubt going to be a warm sunny day but some of the towns folk and out-of-town visitors were pondering about how a cold, frosty Christmassy day would be perfectly matched to the charm of the Bechtler home with rooms all aglow, blended into a German celebration….Western North Carolina style of course. All of the ingredients for a delightful and nostalgic afternoon were thoroughly mixed and enjoyed by all who entered.

RUTHERFORDTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO