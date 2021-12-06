‘TWD: World Beyond’: Who Lives, Who Dies & Who’s Still With CRM? (RECAP)

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's The Walking Dead: World Beyond, "Death and the Dead." There's a major casualty in the war with the Civic Republic Military on the penultimate episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. After Huck (Annet Mahendru) exposes a CRM plot to commit genocide against the 87,000 survivors of Portland with the green liquid chlorine gas the CRM used to wipe out Omaha and the Campus Colony, Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes (Pollyanna McIntosh) mobilizes the military to quell a rebellion. Meanwhile, rebel sisters Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope Bennett (Alexa Mansour) carry out their plan to escape the CR Research Facility — and take it down on their way out.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO