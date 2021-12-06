ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan PM vows to ensure workers' wage hikes to guard against global inflation

 7 days ago
TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed on Monday to ensure workers' wage hikes through tax breaks to protect the economy from the impact of rising global inflation and to achieve a virtuous cycle of economic growth and wealth distribution.

Kishida made the pledge on the opening day of parliament's extra session convened to debate a supplementary budget with a record 36 trillion yen ($318 billion) in spending to cushion the blow from the COVID-19 pandemic.

He vowed to restore the economy and then tackle fiscal reform, saying the order must not be put wrong.

Wage hikes hold the key to the premier's aim of defeating deflation by reversing a cycle of tame wage growth and weak consumer spending while encouraging Japanese firms to spend their record cash piles on boosting wages and investment.

"As anxiety has grown that rising global inflation may have ripple effects on Japan, I will do the utmost to (realise) wage hikes in order to protect the Japanese economy," Kishida said.

"When we urge private-sector firms to raise pay, we must create a virtuous cycle of wage hikes and corporate growth to enable sustainable wage hikes."

Kishida vowed to lay the groundwork to help private-sector firms hike wages by strengthening taxation and give bold deductions for companies that raise pay.

Loss-making small firms that raise wages will receive special subsidies, he said.

Since he took office in October, Kishida has piled pressure on Japanese firms, urging those whose earnings have recovered to pre-pandemic levels to raise wages by 3% or more.

OECD data shows Japanese employees' wages have hardly grown over the past 30 years, during which Japan has suffered 'lost decades' of stagnant growth and grinding deflation.

Following a solid election win in October, Kishida has pushed a strategy of "new capitalism" targeting growth and wealth distribution, after eight years of "Abenomics" stimulus policy led by former prime minister Shinzo Abe failed to stoke trickle-down effects in the world's third largest economy.

($1 = 113.2800 yen)

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

The Independent

Turkey's Central Bank intervenes as currency hits record low

The Turkish currency dipped to an all-time low Monday amid another anticipated interest rate cut later this week and after the S&P credit rating agency downgraded its outlook for Turkey. The Turkish lira plummeted to 14.75 against the U.S. dollar, prompting Turkey's Central Bank to intervene by selling off foreign currency.The lira has been plunging to record lows as the bank has slashed borrowing costs by 4 percentage points since September despite soaring inflation. The rate cuts are in line with the wishes of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who has advocated keeping interest rates low to boost growth....
BUSINESS
AFP

Business sentiment cautious in Japan as virus fears linger

Japan's major manufacturers remain cautious about the economy's trajectory, with business sentiment flat for the quarter as concerns about the pandemic linger, a key survey showed Monday. Among major non-manufacturers however, there was an improvement in confidence about the world's third largest economy, offering glimmers of hope. The Bank of Japan's Tankan business survey -- a quarterly poll of about 10,000 companies -- showed a reading of plus 18 for major manufacturers, unchanged from the previous quarter and slightly lower than market consensus of plus 19. Among large non-manufacturers meanwhile, confidence improved to plus nine from plus two in the previous quarter, the sixth consecutive improvement.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Pakistanis squeezed by inflation face more pain from tax hikes

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - When Pakistan’s annual inflation rate hit 11.5% in November, the statistics office put a number on a phenomenon that was already painfully clear to the poor and the salaried middle-class voters who carried Prime Minister Imran Khan to power three years ago. Now the government is...
BUSINESS
Reuters

India's November retail inflation climbs to 4.91% y/y

NEW DELHI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - India's retail inflation accelerated in November, led by a rise in food prices, but remained within the medium-term target of the central bank, strengthening views that the bank could keep interest rates on hold at its next meeting in February. Consumer prices (INCPIY=ECI) rose...
BUSINESS
AFP

No spooky sights yet at 'haunted' residence, Japan PM says

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday he's sleeping soundly after becoming the first premier in nine years to inhabit the official residence, which is reputedly haunted by ghosts. The prime piece of real estate in central Tokyo stood empty during the terms of Kishida's most recent predecessors, Yoshihide Suga and Shinzo Abe. The residence was the site of a 1936 attempted coup, in which several senior officials including a finance minister were assassinated by young military officers. For years, the ghosts of some of those who were involved in the incident were reported to have haunted its hallways, but Kishida said Monday he was feeling fresh after the first nights in his new digs.
ASIA
Reuters

POLL-Russia seen raising key rate by 100 bps to 8.5% on Friday

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank is expected to raise its key interest rate by a hefty 100 basis points to 8.5% on Friday as inflation hovers near a six-year high and geopolitical risks rattle markets, a Reuters poll suggested on Monday. The central bank has raised...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Israel planning trial import of foreign tech workers amid shortage

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel intends to import foreign workers for its high-tech sector on a trial basis to offset a pandemic-era labour shortage, Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Monday. In remarks to his party’s legislators, Lieberman said Israel was experiencing a labour shortage across the economy as a whole...
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Britain's Wetherspoon warns of profit impact from Omicron curbs

Dec 13 (Reuters) - British pub group JD Wetherspoon Plc (JDW.L) warned on Monday fresh government restrictions to contain the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant could lead to a half-yearly loss. Britain imposed tougher COVID-19 restrictions last week, ordering people to work from home and wear masks in public...
ECONOMY
Reuters

New China import rules bring headaches for food and beverage makers

BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Makers of Irish whiskey, Belgian chocolate and European coffee brands are scrambling to comply with new Chinese food and beverage regulations, with many fearful their goods will be unable to enter the giant market as a Jan. 1 deadline looms. China's customs authority published new...
ECONOMY
KIRO 7 Seattle

UK warns over reliance on Russian gas as G7 ministers meet

LIVERPOOL, England — (AP) — Britain’s top diplomat welcomed Group of Seven foreign ministers to Liverpool on Saturday with a warning that “free democratic nations” must wean themselves off Russian gas and Russian money to preserve their independence. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is hosting U.S....
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Surging inflation is eroding wage gains for many Americans

Hourly wages have soared in recent months, driven by an unusually tight labor market that's empowered workers to demand higher pay from companies that are desperate to fill open jobs. The only problem? The big pay jump was nothing more than a mirage when accounting for the hottest inflation rate...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Japan's Ruling Bloc Endorses Draft Reform Focusing on Tax Breaks for Wage Hikes

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's ruling party approved a draft tax plan on Thursday that rewards businesses that raise wages but shied away from ambitious reforms around climate change or capital gains, two key policy issues for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The government will "comprehensively consider" capital gains tax reforms and look...
ECONOMY
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE Japan Inc sees higher profits, but not wages, in year ahead

TOKYO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A majority of Japanese firms expect to freeze or cut wages in the next year even as many see profits rising, a Reuters poll found, illustrating how Japan Inc's legendary thrift threatens Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's drive to revive demand. More broadly, the survey underscores...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

