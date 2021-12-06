ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pisces: A change in the way you handle money matters will help resolve a debt

Sun-Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Millie Davis, 15; Lindsay Price, 45; Judd Apatow, 54; JoBeth Williams, 73. Happy Birthday: Look over your options, and consider who you want to spend time with before making long-term plans. Being honest with yourself and others will make it easier for you to develop good...

Sun-Journal

Aries: Take a moment to rethink your steps and figure out the best way to move forward

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Katie Cassidy, 35; Jerry Ferrara, 42; Christina Applegate, 50; Bruno Tonioli, 66. Happy Birthday: Take the initiative, and good things will happen. Wheel and deal until you feel you have the safety net you require to ease stress and give you the wiggle room to enjoy life. It’s up to you to follow through so you don’t have regrets when you look back at missed opportunities. Take the plunge, and focus on what makes you happy. Your numbers are 3, 8, 17, 27, 36, 38, 41.
CELEBRITIES
niagaranow.com

Horoscope: All that hard work could finally pay off

This week we see Mercury and the sun together in Sagittarius. Thursday, Nov. 25: Between Nov. 23 and 25, the sun and then Mercury line up with the south node of the moon. When our ego (sun) and our mind (Mercury) meet the karmic point of least resistance (south node) in the sign of wisdom (Sagittarius) I can almost hear Paul McCartney singing, “When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me, speaking words of wisdom, let it be.” After one month of Scorpionic turmoil, it’s time to relax and let it be – not to be confused with “let it go,” which means to acknowledge what is otherwise an unquestionable truth. What is meant to be, will be, what is meant to unfold will unfold. It was Nov. 25, 1867, that Alfred Nobel registered his fifth patent. For dynamite.
LIFESTYLE
Sun-Journal

Cancer: The more energy and effort you put into your obligations the more satisfying the rewards

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Kyliegh Curran, 16; Raven-Symone, 36; Emmanuelle Chriqui, 46; Kenneth Branagh, 61. Happy Birthday: Express your views, and align yourself with people who contribute to your progress. Refuse to let emotional matters and manipulative people confuse or push you down a questionable path. Show your intelligence overtly by standing up for your beliefs. Explore new possibilities, and put your energy where it will do the most to ensure a better life. Your numbers are 3, 14, 21, 27, 30, 36, 45.
ASTRONOMY
qcnerve.com

Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week?

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Keep those sharp Sheep eyes focused on a hazy situation. As things begin to clear up, you’ll find a sharper picture emerging, showing something you’ll need to know. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) Watch your expenses through the end of the month. Later,...
LIFESTYLE
Sun-Journal

Aries: Be smart about the way you handle your peers, and you will gain respect and support

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Emily Browning, 33; C. Thomas Howell, 55; Tom Waits, 72; Ellen Burstyn, 89. Happy Birthday: Put in the effort and you will reap the rewards. A fast pace, quick mind and creative imagination will take you where you want to go. It’s up to you to take advantage of the opportunities that come your way and to enjoy the life adjustments you make. Share your enthusiasm with others, and take a leadership position. Your numbers are 2, 12, 20, 29, 34, 37, 48.
ASTRONOMY
Sun-Journal

Taurus: Take a step back reevaluate your situation and redirect your energy toward personal growth

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Peter Facinelli, 48; Garcelle Beauvais, 55; Tina Turner, 82; Rich Little, 83. Happy Birthday: Put negativity and anger aside; learn to enjoy what life has to offer. Set goals, and get involved in something that fuels your interest and prompts you to engage in projects with people who make you think outside the box. Put long-term plans in motion, and make lifestyle changes that encourage greater freedom to do as you please. Your numbers are 4, 15, 22, 29, 34, 37, 42.
CELEBRITIES
Shape Magazine

Your December 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

Welcome to 2021's grand finale. Rounding out the year with a season filled with twinkly lights, cozy moments with loved ones, and sweet treats galore, December is replete with opportunities to revel in the moment and look forward to the future. The month's jovial-meets-industrious tone comes to you courtesy of the two signs that the sun occupies throughout the month: knowledge-seeking, free-spirited Sagittarius and hardworking, goal-oriented Capricorn.
LIFESTYLE
orlandoweekly.com

Free Will Astrology: Your horoscope for the week of Dec. 1-7

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It's a favorable time to get excited about your long-range future — and to entertain possibilities that have previously been on the edges of your awareness. I'd love to see you open your heart to the sweet dark feelings you've been sensing, and open your mind to the disruptive but nourishing ideas you need, and open your gut to the rumbling hunches that are available. Be brave, Aries! Strike up conversations with the unexpected, the unknown and the undiscovered.
LIFESTYLE
Sun-Journal

Libra: Don’t make unnecessary changes that will upset your budget Put a limit on spending

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Taylor Swift, 32; Jamie Foxx, 54; Steve Buscemi, 64; Wendie Malick, 71. Happy Birthday: Get your house in order, and enjoy your surroundings. A positive attitude will help you excel this year and encourage you to make the most out of what you already have. Getting back to the basics will help you discover the meaning of life, love and happiness. Your goal is peace of mind. Explore the possibilities and what matters to you most. Your numbers are 2, 10, 19, 27, 34, 40, 47.
CELEBRITIES
Sun-Journal

Gemini: Be honest with yourself and those who try to stand in your way

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Simon Helberg, 41; Kevin Daniels, 45; Donny Osmond, 64; Dame Judi Dench, 87. Happy Birthday: Kindness and generosity will make you feel good, but don’t be gullible. Pick who you help based on research, facts and your beliefs. You can make a difference this year, but you must protect your interests first. Be willing to let go of the past and head in a positive direction to promote what matters to you most. Your numbers are 4, 17, 23, 27, 31, 36, 40.
ASTRONOMY
niagaranow.com

Horoscope: New moon in Sagittarius and total eclipse on horizon

This week we see the new moon in Sagittarius with a total solar eclipse in the early morning of Saturday, Dec. 4. Thursday, Dec. 2: The moon in Scorpio is friendly to both Venus in Capricorn and also to Mars in Scorpio, which should help calm the waters after a disturbing surprise. Britney Spears was born on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 1981. in McComb, Miss. Her birth chart reveals a brilliant talent doomed to a difficult life courtesy of an on-again, off-again retrograde Mercury. Her chart reminds me of Warren Beatty’s. Great promise with years of not much happening and then a huge comeback.
LIFESTYLE
creators.com

Aries Moon Freshness

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You're learning something new. See yourself as proficient in this process. Visualize yourself on a stage doing the thing. The audience perspective will be your success key. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll lead with civility, although your manners may fall into combat with other forces such...
LIFESTYLE
Sun-Journal

Taurus: Avoid outlandish ideas and spending on something wasteful Pick your battles wisely

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Teala Dunn, 25; Ian Somerhalder, 43; Teri Hatcher, 57; James Galway, 82. Happy Birthday: Set goals, and take the liberty to pour your time and skills into making your dream come true. Refuse to let anyone discourage you or meddle in your plans. A positive attitude, realistic approach and moderate budget will support the results you anticipate. Show passion and determination, and you will get the assistance you require and gain the respect you deserve. Your numbers are 9, 13, 21, 26, 33, 35, 44.
ASTRONOMY
Hello Magazine

Your weekly horoscope revealed for 6 to 12 December

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... Even if future plans are a little sketchy in terms of direction or timing, you're particularly pleased to tie down one important arrangement that has seemed like a make or break scenario. It's cause for celebration. Yet Venus and Pluto begin their tango on Saturday and you're dancing that number for the next few months!
LIFESTYLE
Tampa Bay News Wire

How 9 Things Will Change The Way You Approach Reports

Marketing and reporting go hand-in-hand. As marketers, we know this to be true. But what you might not have realized is that reports play a critical role in the success of your campaigns as well. In fact, without proper reporting, you’re essentially flying blind – with all the risks that...
ECONOMY
Refinery29

Your December Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates Are Setting You Free

December kicks off with clarity, as dreamy Neptune ends its retrograde journey on December 1. During the planet’s backward dance, which began on June 25 in Pisces, our creative senses were awakened; when Neptune goes direct again, we’ll be able to make use of all that we learned. Soon after, on December 4, a total solar eclipse in Sagittarius will give us the drive to plan a seasonal adventure. The middle of the month brings some significant planetary movements: On December 13, action planet Mars enters fiery Sagittarius and chatty Mercury moves into practical Capricorn. The Gemini full moon on December 18 adds emotional confusion to the mix, and asks us to trust our intuition. Venus retrograde commences on December 19 and lasts until January 29, 2022, and the Planet of Love and Pleasure will stay in Capricorn the whole time. This backwards shift occurs the same day that the centaur Chiron ends its five-and-a-half month moonwalk in Aries, and as a result, the forty days and nights of Venus retrograde will center around healing relationships with money and others. The sun glides into Capricorn on December 21, the same day as the winter solstice, ushering in a definite energy shift. Also significant: Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus set off their final astrological square of 2021 on December 24. This is the last in a series of three squares that have been the defining astrological events of 2021, and this one offers us one last push to break clear from the past, allowing us to access a level of freedom that’s greater than what we’ve known before. Finally, lucky Jupiter re-enters Pisces on December 28, bringing mysticism, compassion, and altruism to the forefront of our minds, spirits, and hearts.
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

This Is the Rarest Zodiac Sign (So Consider Yourself Special)

Have you noticed benevolent, we-want-to-take-care-of-everyone Cancers, know-it-all Virgos and chatty Geminis pop up in bigger numbers at that recent bachelorette, holiday or family party? That's because there's not quite an even distribution of zodiac sun signs. In fact, there's one sign you might have noticed in lower numbers. And your hunch is right—there ﻿is a distinct group of stubborn December babies that populate a smaller sliver of the zodiac. Find out which is the most rare zodiac sign below.
LIFESTYLE
The Trussville Tribune

Reflections: Money matters

Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Michael J. Brooks “Do you want cheese on that?” the disembodied voice asked from the drive-through speaker. It reminded me of another cheese incident several years ago. The customer in front of me had a coupon and presented it to the lady at the counter. But he grew […]
ALABASTER, AL

Comments / 0

