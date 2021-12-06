ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirate Wrestling Goes 3-2 at Hillsboro Meet

Crookston Daily Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Crookston Pirates wrestling team traveled to Hillsboro for its first meet of the season, and they came away with a 3-2 record. Head coach Wes Hanson knew it was early in the season and that he’d see some mistakes but was proud of this team, nonetheless. “I think...

www.crookstontimes.com

Related
thecomeback.com

360-pound college basketball player tosses dime after taking rough fall

The St. John Fisher Cardinals lost 100-58 to the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday night, but the D-III squad had the highlight of the game, courtesy of a massive freshman. Connor Williams — listed at 7’0″, 360 pounds — fell down and got up limping in the second half. But seconds later, he fought through the pain to make a great pass which turned into an and-one dunk for the Cardinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
northwestgeorgianews.com

WRESTLING: Gordon Lee goes 2-3 in Chatsworth

The Gordon Lee Trojans made a relatively short drive to Chatsworth on Saturday to take part in the North Murray Duals and finished the day with a 2-3 overall record. The Trojans suffered losses to Pace Academy (45-35), Northwest Whitfield (49-30) and Coosa (48-35), but picked up wins over Darlington (51-21) and the host Mountaineers (45-31).
CHATSWORTH, GA
Crookston Daily Times

Boys' Hockey Struggles Against East Grand Forks

The Crookston Pirates boys’ hockey team suffered another lopsided loss to East Grand Forks on Tuesday, December 7. The Green Wave scored 14 goals and limited the Pirates to just one shot on goal in the entire game. EGF scored early in the first period with a goal from Landon...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
Franklin County Free Press

Raiders wrestling drops dual meet

Raiders wrestling dropped a dual meet at Millersville Sunday as the team opened its Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Division II dual meet schedule Sunday with a 41-3 loss. Drake Brenize (Newburg, Pa./Chambersburg Area) was the lone Raider victor, posting an 8-2 decision at 184 pounds. The Raiders wrestling returns...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
hurstathletics.com

Wrestling Opens Dual Meet Season at Ashland

ASHLAND, OH -- The Mercyhurst Wrestling team will be back in action this weekend for a pair of dual matches against Ashland and Davenport Universities inside of Kate's Gymnasium on the campus of Ashland. Lakers Outlook. This will be the Lakers first pair of dual meets this season. Mercyhurst recently...
ASHLAND, OH
myalbertlea.com

Lake Mills Wrestling goes 2-1 at Nashua Plainfield Quads

A youthful Lake Mills wrestling team opened their season in Nashua Thursday night. The team had a good night by picking up two dual victories against one loss in the Top of Iowa Conference quadrangular meet. In the first dual of the evening, Lake Mills defeated Garner-Hayfield/Ventura by a score of 45-21. “We wrestled pretty solid considering it was the first varsity match for many of these guys,” said Coach Alex Brandenburg. “Many of them were nervous, so it was nice to get a win with those circumstances.” Next up for the Bulldogs was the Knights of Newman Catholic. Once again, the team wrestled well to pick up a convincing 54-18 win. “This was the best dual we wrestled tonight,” Brandenburg said. “There were some huge victories, including two of our freshmen knocking off returning district qualifiers at 120 and 195.” The nightcap pitted Lake Mills against a highly ranked Nashua-Plainfield squad. Results weren’t as good in this one, as the Huskies handled the Bulldogs, 54-19. “Nashua-Plainfield is a very good team and is a favorite to qualify for the State Duals this year,” Brandenburg noted. “We did some good things, but overall we were able to pick up a lot of areas we need to improve as a team.” A trio of wrestlers finished the night with perfect 3-0 records: Alex Beaty and Beau Kaufman.
LAKE MILLS, IA
KSST Radio

Wildcats Basketball Goes 3-2 in Mansfield Tournament

The Wildcats basketball team had a solid outing Mansfield, going 3-2 over three days in the tournament from Thursday through Saturday Dec. 3-5. Sulphur Springs went 1-1 on Thursday, Dec. 3, losing their first game in Mansfield to 6A Atascocita but rebounded by getting a big win over Arlington’s Seguin High School.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
dsubluehawks.com

Wrestling goes 1-2 at Battle of the Rockies

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – The Dickinson State University (DSU) men's wrestling team went 1-2 to open their 2021-22 season at the Battle of the Rockies duals in Great Falls, Montana. The Blue Hawks defeated Simpson University (33-19) before dropping duals against University of Providence (45-6) and Southern Oregon University (44-3). Dual One: Dickinson State – 33 vs Simpson University 19.
GREAT FALLS, MT
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS/Fisher wrestling goes 3-1 in Prairie Central Duals

FAIRBURY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team won three out of four duals at Prairie Central on Saturday. The Falcons defeated Monticello 48-30. Carson Maxey won via 2:58 pinfall over Tristan Slade in the 138-pound match. Kellen DeSchepper Ryan Frazee in a time of 47 seconds at 160 pounds while Braylen Kean pinned Kaleb Reid in 2:58 at 170 pounds and Aiden Sancken won via 4:34 pinfall over Ethan Alexander at 182 pounds.
GIBSON CITY, IL
Newton Daily News

L-S wrestling goes 1-2 in road quadrangular

PACKWOOD — Reese Dunsbergen and Miles Mintle both went 3-0, but Lynnville-Sully’s wrestling opened the season with just one win during a road quadrangular at Pekin High School on Tuesday. The Hawks downed host Pekin 45-18 but lost 66-12 to Ottumwa and 36-21 to Davis County. Dunsbergen won all three...
PACKWOOD, IA
Point Pleasant Register

Rio wrestling wins 2-of-3 at quad

MIDWAY, Ky. — Two Rio Grande wrestlers collected three wins each and the RedStorm posted two victories in three outings at the River States Conference Duals, Saturday afternoon, at Midway University’s Marshall Gymnasium. Rio defeated Ohio Valley University, 45-0, and West Virginia University-Tech, 33-22, before falling to the...
MIDWAY, KY
northwestgeorgianews.com

MIDDLE SCHOOL WRESTLING: LaFayette goes 1-1 on Tuesday

The LaFayette Ramblers continued to prep for the NGAC Duals on Dec. 11 by taking part in a tri-match at Saddle Ridge on Tuesday night. The Ramblers' victories all came at the heavier weights as Nate Campbell (140 pounds), Korbin Osborne (150), Aaron Zwiger (220) and Noah Davenport (HWT) all won by pin.
LAFAYETTE, GA
Crookston Daily Times

Girls' Basketball Demolishes Red Lake Falls 71-24

The Crookston Pirates girls’ basketball team dominated yet again, as they defeated Red Lake Falls 71-24. The Pirates started the game on a 32-0 run thanks to its aggressive defense. Abby Borowicz applied full-court pressure to the Eagles, causing a turnover and two points for herself. “To begin with, it...
CROOKSTON, MN
republictimes.net

WHS wrestling off to 3-1 start

The Waterloo High School wrestling team gaining some positive momentum at the start of the season. The Bulldogs won their opening meet last Tuesday over East St. Louis, 60-17. In a tri-meet on Saturday, Waterloo lost 54-20 to five-time Missouri state champion Whitfield but gained some valuable experience. WHS seniors...
WATERLOO, IL
Daily Advance

Physical win: Aces use 3's, 'D' to shipwreck Pirates

EDENTON — The Edenton Aces thumped the Perquimans County High School Pirates 85-66 Tuesday in a fast-paced and physical basketball game at John A. Holmes High School. Right after the opening tipoff, Taysean Williams banged home a three-pointer for Holmes. Perquimans’ Kameron Hall followed by picking up an “and one” basket but was unsuccessful converting a three-point play at the charity stripe.
EDENTON, NC
kiwaradio.com

NWC Wrestling Falls to No. 3 Doane At GPAC Duals

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The (RV) Northwestern College wrestling team (2-4, 1-1 GPAC) wrestled a tough No. 3-ranked Doane Tigers (4-3, 3-0 GPAC) in the first of two GPAC Duals this season at The Arena Sports Academy in Sioux City, Iowa. “Proud of the way guys battled against the third-ranked...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Iowa Falls Times-Citizen

AGWSR goes 3-2 in duals, three perfect on the day

AGWSR Cougar head wrestling coach Chad Gerbracht was more than happy with his team’s performance at the J-Hawk Duals in Jesup on Saturday. Two days removed from dropping three duals at home, his squad went 3-2, just nine points away from winning the tournament. “The kids continue to make adjustments...
KTLO

MH wrestling teams to host Tuesday tri-meet

The Mountain Home High School wrestling teams have its first home outing of the season on Tuesday. The Bombers and Lady Bombers are set to hold a tri-meet with Jonesboro and another school to be determined. This will be the season opener the Mountain Home varsity boys’ program. The Bombers...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
WDEA AM 1370

Meet the 2021-22 MDI Wrestling Team

Small in number but strong and mighty.. Meet the 2021-22 MDI Wrestling Team. We wish them the best of luck as they get ready to compete in the 2021-22 season after COVID didn't allow them to compete last year!
blythewoodbengals.com

Bengals Wrestling goes 2-0 on the Night!

With Five Dual Matches in two days the young Bengals Wrestling squad now stands at 4-1 on the season, after defeating AC Flora 72-12 and Columbia 42-27! Senior Will Sherman remains undefeated on the year at 220lbs, as do Freshman 106lb Rolland Boisvert, 195lb Chase Johnson, 126lb Matt Clack, and 170lb Eric Montgomery! One of the highlights of the nite was Freshman 145lb Gabe Holloway, filling in due to an injury, getting his first Varsity pin of his young career!
