Tom Holland’s next dance: Playing Fred Astaire

WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
LONDON — Tom Holland is trading in his Spidey suit for some tap shoes. The “Spider-Man” star told The Associated Press Sunday that he plans to play Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic. “Oh, I am playing Fred Astaire,” Holland said at an event in London. “Yeah, I am.”....

WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

