‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’

By Meghan O'Keefe
Decider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest edition of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays on Netflix is joy incarnate. Episode 1, a Christmas-themed Bake Off between returning favorites Rosie, Ruby, James, and Jamie is light-hearted fun...

decider.com

Comments / 0

goodhousekeeping.com

Strictly Come Dancing airs sweet Great British Bake Off reunion for John Whaite

Strictly Come Dancing contestant John Whaite received a glowing video tribute from the mighty Mary Berry on Saturday evening (November 27). Together with professional partner Johannes Radebe, the baker wowed the judges with an Argentine Tango to David Garrett's 'The 5th', before co-presenter Claudia Winkleman set up this Great British Bake Off reunion.
Vulture

Jürgen Krauss Reflects, Cryptically, on His Surprise Great British Bake Off Elimination

The biggest German entertainment shock of 2021 was not Kraftwerk getting relegated to a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame sub-category, but rather Jürgen Krauss, a 56-year-old information technology professional from Brighton, being met with an elimination during The Great British Bake Off’s semifinal episode. You see, Krauss was an absolute Winnie the Pooh maniac in the tent: He won three Star Baker honors, was consistently at the top of technical challenges, and exuded an endearingly quiet confidence that dared to ask … oh, sie think can beat mich? But something weird happened in the semifinals, which began with Paul Hollywood depriving him of a handshake during the signature challenge (he gave everyone else one) and ended with a tepid response from the judges for his Japan-inspired banquet display showstopper. When his name was ultimately called to depart Bake Off, the way his fellow contestants reacted spoke for itself.
Michigan Daily

‘Baking It’ is the perfect binge to put you in the holiday spirit

It’s that time of year again when Thanksgiving is over, December has begun and streams of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” have started to rise. This can only mean one thing: The holidays are around the corner, and it’s once again time for seasonal specials. This...
Tom Allen
Noel Fielding
James
Decider

Ranking Every ‘The Office’ Christmas Episode Ever

Christmas time is often defined as a period for joy, laughter, and togetherness, and if there’s one show that consistently exemplified all of these qualities throughout its nine season run, it is The Office (we’re just talking about the American version of the show this time around, so sorry to those of you who are all about David Brent and co). Even though the beloved sitcom is no longer on Netflix, it can still be easily found and viewed on Peacock and Amazon Prime Video, making it easy to still watch the comedy we all fa-la-love.
primetimer.com

Was this season of The Great British Bake Off a symbolic restaging of the 2016 Brexit referendum?

"Let’s start with an incontrovertible fact: This was a very English season of Bake Off," says Nate Jones. "For the first time since 2011, there were no Scottish, Welsh, or Northern Irish bakers in the tent. Thus, unlike a typical season of Bake Off, its story was not about the constituent parts of the U.K. coming together to make a glorious whole. Instead, this would be a season about England, the former imperial heartland that led the charge for Leave, and its relationship to Europe and the rest of the world. In place of the token Scottish or Welsh baker, the exotic color this season came courtesy of two contestants who loomed above the rest: the Italian Giuseppe and the German Jürgen. Both were products of a pre-Brexit age, Europeans who had made lives in England as adults, and they absolutely dominated the opening stretch, taking home five of the first seven Star Baker honors. Jürgen and Giuseppe were not just great bakers, they also made for great TV, each comfortably slotting into innocuous national stereotypes: Jürgen was rational and soft-spoken, a bit like a Teutonic teddy bear; Giuseppe was more animated, with wild curls and the world’s only flattering soul patch. Their beautiful, technically flawless bakes were the dream of the European Coal and Steel Community made flesh dough — two former wartime enemies seamlessly integrated into the most cozily British scenario imaginable. Even the incessant accent jokes from hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas carried less of an edge than they might have in decades past. Here it felt like family banter, a vision of the U.K. still firmly knitted into the European fabric." ALSO: Fantastic contestants redeemed this season.
Vulture

A Victory Chat With Giuseppe Dell’Anno, The Great British Bake Off’s Michelangelo

A rough translation of Giuseppe Dell’Anno’s name is “Giuseppe of the year,” which is exactly how this season of The Great British Bake Off played out for the fabulously coiffed engineer from Bristol. As the winner of Bake Off’s 12th season — and the competition was stiff — Dell’Anno developed a knack for creating simple but effective bakes steeped in familia tradition. He won two Star Bakers and two Hollywood handshakes, even if an oven malfunction in the finals threatened to sabotage his reign in the tent. “You can see the heart and soul that goes into his baking,” Paul Hollywood explained in the finale. “He’s done an incredible job.” Dell’Anno’s recipe for success? More heritage and less flash, except when it comes to his button-down shirts. He’s also the first Italian Bake Off victor. Representation matters.
WRDW-TV

Local bakers to be featured on television show ‘Baking It’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Baking and Christmas pretty much go hand and hand and what better way to celebrate than rooting for two local bakers on a national stage? NBC’s streaming service Peacock is premiering a new show called ‘Baking It.’ We sat down with the local couple featured to talk about their experience.
Variety

Netflix’s ‘All The Light We Cannot See’ Adaptation Casts Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure

Netflix’s search for its Marie-Laure, the blind teenager at the heart of its four-part adaptation of the Pulitzer-Prize winning novel “All The Light We Cannot See,” is complete. The streamer has cast Aria Mia Loberti, a first-time actress who has low vision, in the role. “To find an actress to play the iconic Marie-Laure — a young blind woman whose greatest strength is the tenacity of her hope and the power of her voice across the airwaves during wartime — was no small challenge,” said Shawn Levy, director and executive producer of the series. “We searched the world and reviewed thousands...
Decider

‘School of Chocolate’

In Netflix’s School of Chocolate, we view eight professional pastry chefs transforming their chocolatier skills from novice to master. In this new sweet show, viewers are able to dive into a world where chocolate is more than your average Hershey’s bar. Under the guidance of the world renowned swiss chef, Amaury Guichon, chefs create everything from architectural masterpieces to gravity defying rocket ships – all made out of chocolate. While Guichon’s charming smile and dreamy accent is enough to keep you watching, there’s some real artistry being achieved and it’s perfect if you have a sweet tooth.
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Michael Buble’s Christmas In The City’ on Hulu, Where The Singer Does Seasonal Favorites From SNL’s Stage

With its familiar staging, camera angles, and lighting, Christmas in the City often feels like a mirror on SNL, and that sense is made complete when Jimmy Fallon shows up for a goofy, impersonation-fueled run through “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” The fun continues with an appearance by “The frog, the myth, the legend” Kermit the Frog, and Michael and Muppet do some deadpan bantering before launching into “Jingle Bells.” (Will your Christmas be made complete by hearing a formal wear-clad Kermit launch into some jazzy scatting? Perhaps.) And with that, Leon Bridges makes the scene, with the immaculately-jacketed soul singer joining Buble on a duet version of “The Christmas Song” tinged with gentle strings and plinking piano. A big band/vocal group rendition of “White Christmas” is next, followed by an in-joke Buble-drinking-Bubly moment, and a comedy segment where the singer speaks with cute kids about Christmas. “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” and “Silent Night,” the latter filled out with a boy’s choir, close out the evening.
FanSided

Holiday Baking Championship: Hanukkah and Fruitcake

With Philippe being shown the way out of the bakery last week, Season 8 of Holiday Baking Championship is down to seven bakers. The gap in talent between bakers such as Adam and Jody and the rest of the contestants is starting to become very evident as the pair begins to pull away from the pack.
basinlife.com

Enjoy Baking Better-For-You Treats This Holiday Season

Outdoor temps are cooling down, leaves are falling and the holiday season is fast approaching — inspiring baking with festive, crave-able flavors like pumpkin, cinnamon, chocolate, and peppermint. The good news is, you can indulge those cravings by using healthier alternatives to create better-for-you treats that the whole family will love.
Summit Daily News

High Country Baking: Holiday shortbread

Festive, pretty and delicious — this sandwiched shortbread is one of my favorite holiday pastries. Delicate vanilla-flavored dough is pressed into the bottom of a round pan, crowned with raspberry jam and a sprinkling of grated chocolate, topped with the same dough, and decorated for Christmas with cut-out stars. There’s a delightful play between the tastes and textures of the soft, sweet jam and the crumbly crust in every bite. And it’s versatile: You can serve it as a cookie or present it on a plate, either alone or with a little whipped cream as a dessert.
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Holiday Baking with the Kids

Tuesday, December 14th — Tonight, we are carrying on a Chronicle holiday tradition and heading into the kitchen to make a mess and memories with Erin & Sean and their holiday baking elves. On Fritz Wetherbee's New Hampshire: Pop and the Special Christmas Tree.
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
metv.com

Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
HollywoodLife

Chris Noth, 67, Kisses Wife Tara Wilson, 39, At ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere — PDA Photos

The ‘And Just Like That…’ premiere was date night for Chris Noth and Tara Wilson! The two packed on the PDA on the red carpet. Chris Noth and his wife, Tara Wilson, looked so in love while walking the red carpet at the premiere of his show, And Just Like That…, in New York City on Dec. 8. The two shared a kiss for the cameras as they posed for photos at the event. Tara looked stunning in her plunging red mini dress and silver shoes, while Chris was handsome in a blue suit.
