This was a great example of the kind of tight-checking game the Leafs will need to break through in come playoff time. The Minnesota Wild have always done a phenomenal job of limiting shot quality at 5v5, ranking first in the NHL over the last half-decade in that department. This season, they’re in the top three again, and you can see why when Auston Matthews & Co. have trouble gaining the zone and completing plays through the middle of the ice at even strength.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO