ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Travel restrictions tighten as omicron variant concerns grow

Click10.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Omicron concerns are growing. Health officials say they’ve detected the new variant in at least a dozen states, and because of that, the United States is once again tightening its travel rules for those entering the country. Those new rules started on Monday, with all...

www.local10.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

United Airlines Is Ending Its Ban on This, Starting Tomorrow

While the COVID pandemic kept most people inside for much of last year, airlines had to make some serious changes. One of the biggest updates to flying was the addition of masks on flights, a policy that remains in place to this day. But as more and more people return to air travel, restrictions are quickly being abandoned. Many airlines blocked off middle seats and banned alcohol on flights, only to reverse course earlier this year. Now, United Airlines has just announced that it's lifting one of its COVID restrictions with only minimal notice. Read on to find out what you will soon be able to do once more when flying United.
INDUSTRY
abc11.com

New US travel rules: What you need to know about the changes prompted by omicron

All flights departing after 12:01 a.m. December 6 will abide by a new CDC testing order. Just when we thought US travel rules were starting to stabilize, along comes omicron. The dominoes fell quickly after South African health authorities informed the world of their discovery of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in late November.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
The Independent

Biden considering seven-day quarantine for all travellers to the US

The United States government is considering a seven-day self-quarantine for everyone entering the country amid the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.The Joe Biden administration is also preparing stricter testing requirements for all travellers, including returning Americans, three federal officials told The Washington Post.The mandatory self-quarantine would be in place even for those with full vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test. People found violating the requirements might be subjected to fines and penalties.The self quarantine-related measures are not in that draft but could be added later, an official said.At present, vaccinated travellers are required to test three days...
U.S. POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

WHO warns about unintended effect of vaccines

The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief has warned vaccinated people to remain cautious when it comes to catching Covid-19 and not fall into a ?false sense of security.?. "In many countries and communities, we are concerned about the false sense of security that vaccines have ended the pandemic and that people who are vaccinated do not need to take any other precautions," the WHO's director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Wednesday at a press conference on the Covid-19 crisis in Europe.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

70 Percent of Hospitalized Omicron Patients Have This in Common

Now spreading in more than 40 countries, the Omicron variant has quickly made its way around the world. This new version of the virus has caused concern among virus experts for a number of reasons. Its ability to spread so fast has many worried that Omicron will dominate the globe in the same way that Delta did, potentially even outcompeting that variant. And a large number of mutations also has experts nervous that the Omicron variant will bypass much of the protection afforded by existing vaccines. But while it will take weeks to make any definitive determinations on the latest COVID variant, researchers are already comparing data among hospitalized Omicron patients to find commonalities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Travel Documents#Cdc#Covid#Tsa
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Flying Internationally, You'll Need This as of Monday, CDC Says

Traveling during the age of COVID has posed a unique set of challenges. The pandemic wrought a staffing shortage that is causing mass cancellations and delays among major airlines, plus long lines in airports. Then, there is the spike in incidents of violence in the air, with disgruntled passengers directing rage toward flight attendants tasked with enforcing federal mask mandates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

The WHO Just Sent This Urgent Warning About Omicron to People Over 60

Since the start of the COVID pandemic, older adults have been disproportionally at risk of developing serious infections from the virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the risk of severe illness with the coronavirus increases with age, especially for people in their 60s or older. That's why older U.S. adults were first in line for vaccines last year and then for booster shots, as the Delta variant wreaked havoc across the U.S. And now, as a new variant takes hold, these older adults might need to be even more cautious.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Is the Worst Airline in the U.S., New Data Shows

Anyone who's traveled by air in recent years knows the indignity of the modern flying experience. You'll often find steerage-like conditions, long lines at the airport, oversold flights, and an à la carte model that strips some airline ticket holders of even the most basic conveniences in the name of shaving a few dollars off the cost. (Since when did a carry-on bag become a luxury?) And all of that was the case before the pandemic, which has spiked incidences of violence in the skies and added a new dimension of tension and incivility. But which airline do travelers consider to be the worst?
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Arriving This Early Before Your Flight Is Now "Critical," Experts Warn

The many struggles at airports around the country have been well documented in recent months, as major airlines have seen delays and cancellations on a massive scale. In recent weeks alone, Southwest Airlines and American Airlines each canceled thousands of flights in high-profile snafus due in large part to staffing shortages brought on by the pandemic. All of the drama for passengers around the country is only expected to get worse in the coming weeks, with demand for holiday travel surging and airlines trying to beef up their employee rosters and trim their schedules in the hopes of minimizing disruptions. If you are scheduled to travel in the midst of the mayhem, you'll want to make a plan to move through the process as smoothly and proactively as possible to get where you're going. Read on to find out how early experts suggest you arrive for your holiday flights.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Delta Air Lines Just Made This Major Update for All December Travelers

Air travel has had an unprecedented two years. For much of the pandemic, people weren't flying the way that they had been, but those numbers have picked back up dramatically. Delta's CEO recently warned passengers that they should start expecting longer lines at airports, especially now that the U.S. has reopened its borders to millions of international visitors. Other travel experts have warned about higher flight prices to meet holiday demand. And now, Delta has announced that it's making new changes for December travelers. Read on to find out the latest from the airline.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy